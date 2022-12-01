Ukrainians show their mettle amid blackouts, snow and attacks

The Ukrainian people have experienced some of the worst power and water outages to date during the 40th week of the Russian war, as Kiev forces held back furious daily offensives in the east of the country.

On 23 November, air defenses shot down 51 of 70 Russian cruise missiles targeting energy infrastructure, but those that got through wreaked havoc.

Residents of the capital Kyiv huddled in cafes that used generators to provide light, heat and Wi-Fi in sub-zero temperatures, and collect rainwater from downspouts or melted snow.

“People shiver in dark, cold houses. They cook on camping stoves in candlelit kitchens. They put on all their clothes to sleep and cover themselves with every blanket they own,” wrote Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, a professor at the Kyiv School of Economics, wrote about his personal experience on the third day of the blackout in Kiev on social media on November 25.

“Electricity came back at 1:30 am. I slept, exhausted. But our building has some electrical equipment with a nasty alarm that goes off when the electricity goes on or off. It used to annoy me because it’s quite disturbing. Now, I love it. It woke me up,” he said.

“I quickly connected power banks, phones and computers to charge. I turned on our electric heating. My wife was half asleep but she managed to tell me what I can cook quickly… electricity didn’t last long. But we did have hot food in the morning and [a] hot shower.”

The head of Ukraine’s state grid operator said most major thermal power plants had been affected.

A barrage of missiles and drones has been targeting power plants and power lines since Oct. 8, when a truck exploded on the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia.

Until then, Russia had fired missiles at population centers and has been accused of deliberate attacks on civilians since the beginning of the war.

The Kremlin denies targeting civilians.

Good morning. Day 3 of Kiev Blackout. I woke up cold. The heating and electricity are off again. There’s water. But it may not last long. Another attack or just too much pressure on the system. So yesterday, after the water came back, we filled every bottle and bucket. 1/ — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) November 25, 2022

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Russia has fired more than 16,000 missiles at Ukraine since the start of the war, 97 percent of which have landed on civilians. Only 500 were dropped on purely military targets, he said.

About 220 had ended up on energy infrastructure, but that relatively few had the greatest impact on everyday life.

In a symbolic vote, the European Parliament labeled Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”, with 494 votes in favour, 58 against and 44 abstentions.

The ‘no’ vote came mainly from far-right parties such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the French National Rally, but there were also some left-wing MEPs.

Seven foreign ministers from the Baltic region visited Kiev on 28 November as a show of solidarity. “Despite the rain of bombs and barbaric brutality of Russia, Ukraine will win!” they said.

We, the Foreign Ministers of 🇪🇪🇫🇮🇮🇸🇱🇻🇱🇹🇳🇴🇸🇪, are today in Kiev in full solidarity with Ukraine. Despite Russia’s bombardments and barbaric brutality, Ukraine will win! pic.twitter.com/6FpGT3aENM — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) November 28, 2022

Weapons production an important point

Meanwhile, more than nine months into the war, arms production is emerging as a major challenge for both sides.

Russia has turned to Iran and, according to Washington, North Korea, respectively, for drones and munitions. Pyongyang denies the claim.

And NATO allies have not increased production capacity to replace weapons they donated to Ukraine from their arsenal.

Ukraine’s military intelligence said Russia used front companies to evade sanctions and buy Western-made microchips essential for its missiles and drones, as well as its global positioning system GLONASS that directs these weapons to their coordinates.

It named companies in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Those chips are used in Iran’s Shahed-136 drones that destroyed Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, as well as Russia’s Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Military intelligence called on Western manufacturers to simply stop producing GLONASS-enabled chips.

Reuters reported that the Pentagon was considering buying small, low-cost precision-guided bombs as a way to keep Ukraine supplied amid dwindling supplies of ready-made hardware in the US arsenal.

The Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) could be in production by spring, composed of readily available GBU-39 bombs and M26 rocket motors priced around $40,000 each.

The bomb is said to be GPS-enabled and capable of hitting targets within a meter at a distance of 150 km.

Six contractors, including Boeing and Saab, should be involved in production.

Lockheed Martin, meanwhile, is trying to double the production capacity of 96 HIMARS launchers per year to handle assembly orders.

Stuck on the ground

Throughout the week, Russian troops carried out a barrage against Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other cities in the Donetsk region, which Moscow has prioritized since its withdrawal from Kiev a month after the war.

Ukrainian defenders had built underground bunkers and successfully held the line, in what increasingly resembles the static tactics of the Western Front in World War I.

After the surrender of the west bank of the Dnieper in early November, Russia also seems to be digging in.

Russian forces have continued to expand defensive positions in Kherson Oblast this month, according to radar-based satellite imagery. These positions in southern Ukraine are about 20 kilometers from the front line. pic.twitter.com/sWa8G0osgY — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) November 28, 2022

Around Svatove, in the northern province of Luhansk, social media posted photos of newly dug Russian trenches, concrete anti-tank triangles known as dragon’s teeth and personnel trenches.

The idea, according to military analysts, was to slow down tanks with the trenches and dragon’s teeth so soldiers could fire anti-tank missiles at them from the trenches.

Military reporters also posted satellite images of Russian defense lines built in the south of Kherson region, 20 km (12.4 mi) from the front line. Ukraine’s military intelligence said Russian troops were preparing two key defense zones.

“They create a defensive strip both on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region and on the administrative border with Crimea, in the north of the peninsula. In particular, two strategic areas are being built in the northern part of Dzhankoi district,” said Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the military intelligence agency.

Despite the lack of progress on the ground, fighting continued and Ukraine said Russian casualties were particularly high in Luhansk.

“The number of civilian hospitals used by the enemy to treat exclusively Russian military personnel has increased,” Ukraine’s General Staff said on Nov. 26.

“For the civilian population of the region, medical services are becoming less and less accessible. The hospitals of the settlements of Krasnyi Luch, Antratsyt and Lutugine are full of wounded occupiers and mortuaries are filled.”

Press for peace

The danger of a static battlefield is that Western allies are likely to pressure Ukraine into making a premature and unsatisfactory peace, Hamza Karčić, who teaches political science at the University of Sarajevo, argued in a column for Al Jazeera.

“If Zelenskyy were forced to allow autonomy in the east, he would risk overseeing the creation of a Republika Srpska-type entity,” he said, referring to the Serb part of the Bosnian federation that emerged from the Dayton Accords in December 1995. .

“This would effectively give pro-Russian rebels a say in the governance of Ukraine, probably through veto power similar to that of Republika Srpska, rendering the country dysfunctional, as Bosnia has been. This would not only hamper the country’s development, but also block its integration into the EU and NATO,” Karčić concluded. “Ukraine must step up its efforts to change the facts on the ground.”

But the Ukrainian people, like Zelensky, are far from interested in negotiating with Russia, which refuses to return large tracts of land.

“No one I know is ready to enter into negotiations with Russia because of these strikes,” Alyona, a resident of Kiev, told our reporter Rory Challands. “It just makes us hate them more.”