Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes

PRAGUE (AP) — Ukrainians gathered in the Czech capital Prague for the second night in a row on Tuesday to condemn the barrage of Russian rocket attacks on cities across Ukraine this week and to demand more weapons from the West to defend their nation. to protect.

The protesters held blue and yellow crosses with the names of the cities hit by the Russian missiles.

“Ukraine needs air defenses to prevent the mass killings of the civilian population and the destruction of our cities,” Anastasiia Sihnaievska told the crowd.

“We are protecting our right to live,” said Sihnaievska, who fled her city of Zhytomyr because of the Russian invasion.

People chanted “Russian terrorist!” and “More weapons for Ukraine!”

They unveiled a giant Ukrainian flag and displayed banners reading “Air Defense Systems for Ukraine,” “We will not forget, we will not forgive,” or “Stop bombing Ukraine.”

“It’s great that Europe is supporting us, but we need more help,” said 21-year-old Ivanna Mykuliak. She studied physics in Odessa and came to the Czech Republic to work to support her family in Ukraine.

Protesters who were not Ukrainian also took part in the rally.

“Ukraine is fighting for us,” said Julie Levkova, a Czech who helped organize the protest. “I want to use all the opportunities I have here and all my energy to fight for Ukraine in the Czech Republic.”

A similar demonstration took place on Monday in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

On Tuesday, the presidents of 10 European countries — the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Montenegro — said this week’s deadly Russian rocket attacks on civilians in Ukraine “constitute war crimes under international law. “

“On behalf of our states, we demand that Russia immediately stop attacking civilian targets,” they said in a statement. “We will not cease our efforts to bring the people responsible for yesterday’s crimes to justice.”

____

Follow the coverage of the AP about the war https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

PART: