Ukrainians allege abuse, beatings at Russian ‘filtration’ camps

Names marked with an asterisk have been changed to protect identities.

In February, Dmitry*, a graduate of Kharkiv Polytechnic, visited Mariupol from the UK to refurbish his newly bought apartment.

But soon Moscow invaded Ukraine.

He says he was captured by Russian soldiers during the siege of the port city and later sent through four “filtration camps” into Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Moscow has said it is protecting Ukrainians by sheltering them as the war intensifies, and has referred to “checkpoints for civilians leaving the zone of active hostilities”.

But Kiev claims that what the Kremlin calls evacuations are in fact forced deportations carried out with questionable motives.

And Washington claims that “filtration” efforts are designed to single out Ukrainians perceived as threats to the Russian offensive.

In the end, Dmitry was never able to live in his newly renovated flat.

His property, where he had important documents, some belongings and money, was destroyed during shelling.

The 25-year-old is now looking for shelter in Luxembourg.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from his hostel there, he said he still wakes up sweating, traumatized by his experiences in the camps.

From March to April, he said faced death threats and brutal interrogation by Moscow-backed officials in camps in the cities of Staryi Krym, Dokuchaevsk, Taganrog and Novoazovsk, which are close to the Russian-Ukrainian border.

He said that Russian authorities often taunted him and that he saw other prisoners beaten, tortured and left unconscious.

In the first camp, in Staryi Krym, Dmitry said he was held for a day in a building with cracked glass windows.

“It was very cold, I slept on a chair. They kept us without food, water and information about our loved ones,” he said.

“I had to listen to their sick mind. I was depressed that I couldn’t answer them because it could end badly for me and my family.”

“[They forced me to go into a] basement and give them all the information they were interested in,” he said.

When they came across a picture with the Ukrainian flag on his phone, Russian soldiers asked if he was a “patriot”.

They allegedly accused him of being a “banderite,” a derogatory term referring to Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian nationalist leader and Nazi collaborator often credited by President Vladimir Putin with beating Kiev.

But Dmitry believes he had a lucky escape in the end because the Russian authorities didn’t see him as a threat.

By the time he arrived at a camp on the Estonian border, he and his acquaintances planned to escape.

One day they left the camp before dawn. After two weeks of traveling, he crossed a Russian border town and cried.

“I didn’t know where I was going,” he said.

There, he said, he had his first shower in two weeks.

“I was in the shower for an hour. It was a good feeling,” he said.

After a long journey on foot and by bus, he finally arrived in Luxembourg.

Treatment in filtration camps

More than one million Ukrainians, including the elderly and at least 240,000 children, have been sent to the Russian Federation since the start of the war, according to the United Nations and human rights organizations.

The actual numbers are believed to be much higher.

“We are also aware of numerous kidnappings of Ukrainian citizens and their indefinite detention in Russian prisons,” says Mykhailo Savva, who documents what he calls forced kidnappings at the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.

The US State Department’s Conflict Observatory, along with researchers from Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab, has identified at least 21 filter sites in and around Donetsk, the separatist-held area of ​​eastern Ukraine.

Russia has denied allegations that it abused people on the sites.

According to Ukrainians who have passed through it, there are different types of camps.

Some Ukrainians interviewed by Al Jazeera said they were fingerprinted and searched for “nationalist” tattoos and photographed.

In other cases, Russian authorities confiscated their passports, searched cell phones and downloaded contact lists, they said.

Savva said Moscow is particularly interested in identifying former Ukrainian soldiers who fought against pro-Russian forces in the 2014 Donbas conflict.

He said “cUkrainians continue to be detained without legal grounds, with alleged beatings, torture, rape and arbitrary executions rampant.

Some sites are overcrowded and facilities lack adequate water, food or medical care, he said — allegations consistent with allegations from human rights organizations that have documented life in the camps.

‘My mother wanted to leave, but my father refused’

When war broke out in February, Vitaly*, a 19-year-old from Mariupol, his mother and 10-year-old brother were bussed from the besieged city through the so-called humanitarian corridor from Moscow to Russia.

But Vitaly said there was nothing humanitarian about the evacuation, which he considers forced.

Russian occupiers intimidated residents by shooting them, he claimed.

“My mother wanted to leave, but my father refused,” he told Al Jazeera.

When Russia surrounded and bombed the Azovstal plant, which had been fighting for months, the family car exploded when hit by an artillery shell.

But even if the car had not been destroyed, he said it would have been impossible to leave Mariupol in it, because the Russian route was the only safe way out.

In the camp, interrogations were routine for everyone – including women, children and the elderly.

Vitaly and family were not seen as a threat and he said the interrogators felt sorry for them.

They went through a filter camp and ended up in Russia, where they stayed for five days.

But the brief episode was so harrowing that his 10-year-old brother, who was mentally scarred, is being treated by a psychotherapist. The boy is on the mend, but Vitaly accused Russian soldiers of a lack of compassion.

“They think they are in power because they have a gun and you don’t,” he said.

Russian authorities searched his phone and removed photos of rocket shrapnel he had taken in Mariupol.

“I don’t think they liked it,” he said.

When Vitaly entered Estonia from the Russian border town of Ivangorod, he said he was questioned again about the war, the government and whether he had acquaintances or relatives in the Ukrainian army.

While Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify Dmitry and Vitaly’s claims, several other Ukrainians who have spoken publicly about their experiences in filter camps have made similar allegations.

International and Ukrainian human rights groups are calling for independent investigations into the sites, but Savva said Russia has so far denied inspectors access. He called on the international community to support Ukrainian law enforcement and to investigate.

Meanwhile, human rights organizations continue to urge Russia to stop abusing Ukrainians in these camps.

“The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and other relevant authorities should investigate these appalling crimes, including those against victims belonging to high-risk groups,” said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, last month.

“All those responsible for deportation and forcible transfer, as well as torture and other crimes under international law committed during filtration, must be brought to justice.”