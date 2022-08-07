Ukrainian women and children are being trafficked into the UAE as sex slaves, warn defence experts

Vulnerable Ukrainian women and children are likely to be trafficked for sex slavery and domestic servitude in the United Arab Emirates, defense experts warn.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the war-torn country since Russia began its brutal march in February, raising concerns about refugees prone to human trafficking.

Some are said to have been targeted by Polish refugee camps, but experts believe a large portion forcibly removed to Russia is also being targeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fears that some 200,000 children have been missing since the invasion five months ago.

Local residents rush to board an evacuation train heading to western Ukraine on Feb. 26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured) fears that some 200,000 children have disappeared since the invasion five months ago

Now, a new report from the Washington Institute For Defense And Security and the New York Center For Foreign Policy Affairs has revealed that some of those “lost” women and children may be trafficked to the UAE.

Investigators have said many Russian oligarchs have sought refuge in the Gulf state to avoid international sanctions and require Russian-speaking staff.

While the issue of human trafficking to the UAE is not new in itself, the report says it will be turbocharged due to the exodus of refugees from Ukraine.

Last night, Florian Schmitz, one of the authors of the report, called on the West to hold those responsible to account and pleaded with the developed countries not to blink a wink.

He said: “Given the large-scale displacement of vulnerable women and children from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the war, sometimes by force, it seems very likely that some of them will eventually be trafficked to the UAE and other countries. .

“The international community cannot and must not condone this problem and must hold those responsible to account. Yet there are few indications that vulnerable people are protected.’

The United Nations reported that in the first ten days after the war started, more than 1.5 million refugees had crossed over from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Charities were quick to warn that sex traffickers were targeting Ukrainian women and children who had fled Vladimir Putin’s bombs in Polish refugee camps. Earlier this year, a Mail on Sunday investigation revealed how the issue was so bad that a group of British Army veterans worked on the Polish border to protect those at risk of coercion.

This latest report, called Modern Slavery In Dubai, says some victims could become sex work and domestic servitude.

People wait for a train to Poland at the train station of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 26

It reads: ‘This report aims to shed light on…modern slavery and the abuse of migrant workers, with both a focus on the UAE and the role of Eastern European countries as highly efficient hubs of human trafficking.

“This is a problem that will only get worse since the start of the war, as large numbers of women and children are forced to flee their homes in search of safety. Traumatized and vulnerable, they will be prime targets for traffickers.

“This, coupled with demands from Russian oligarchs who have fled to Dubai and Abu Dhabi to escape Western sanctions to have Russian-speaking staff, is likely to create the perfect conditions for women and children to be forced into the sex trade.” or the household. servitude.’

The document also condemns what it calls “propaganda” about the idyllic lifestyle of the rich and powerful in places like Dubai.

Mr Schmitz said: “The report’s authors are extremely disappointed to see a number of programs focusing on the pampered and comfortable lifestyle of the super-wealthy living carefree lives in places like Dubai, which is built on the back of poorly paid, poorly treated migrant workers.’