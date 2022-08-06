Ukrainian woman in crime-ridden Portland shares bloody video of bullet-shattered face

A Ukrainian woman living in crime-ridden Portland has shared a gory video of her bullet-shattered face after being caught in a horrific crossfire in broad daylight.

Katie Guzenko, 27, was driving her car in the afternoon when she was suddenly shot. The bullet shattered the glass, entered her nose, then out through the driver’s side window.

Horrific footage from July 20 shows the woman hyperventilating and pouring her own crimson blood over her face before realizing what happened to her.

Thick layers of blood poured from her wounds in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, seen in a clip recorded by Katie in her car.

She is now advocating for more action on gun violence in Portland, Oregon, after her family, living in war-torn Ukraine, said they feared for her safety in the US.

It comes as progressive Democrat-led policies in America’s waking cities two years after the vote to cut police funding are struggling to stem violent crime.

Katie was driving near Southeast 130th Avenue and Powell Boulevard in Portland to run errands when she was caught in the shooting.

She is now on her way to recovery, but has become an activist to get the city to do more about gun crime

In a video she recorded, her face bloodied, she says to a stranger, “I’m so scared. I was driving and I heard shots.’

A stranger, who quickly came over to help, tried to calm her down and said, “It’ll be all right.”

Katie takes a deep breath and says, “Someone shot me through my car.”

It is believed that Katie’s face was pierced by the bullet during a gang-related confrontation by two people standing on opposite sides of the street.

Footage shows the passenger window of Katie’s car was shattered by a bullet, which passed through and struck her before going out of her open driver’s window.

Speak with katu in the aftermath, Katie said her family who lived in Ukraine contacted her to see if she was okay — despite being in the middle of a war with Russia.

She said: ‘My family contacts me to make sure I’m okay when they are in a war zone.

The bullet pierced the car window, traveled through and hit her in the face during the ordeal. Portland police data shows there were an average of 30 shootings per month in 2019, but now the number of shootings in the city has reached 112

“These wounds you see on my face are the result of a 40-caliber bullet going right through my nose.”

The day after Katie’s horrific ordeal, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a gun violence emergency and set a goal of reducing the number of shootings and gun-related deaths in the city by 10 percent over the next two years.

Katie told city commissioners, “Ted Wheeler’s plan to reduce gun violence by 10 percent in two years is an incredibly low target compared to how much it has increased.

“Mayor, since you’ve called us a gun violence emergency, I feel like very little is being done.”

She added: “The problem has tripled and we are trying to reduce it by 10 percent. It doesn’t seem like a good cause to me.’

Portland police data shows that there were an average of 30 shootings per month in 2019, but now the number of shootings in the city has reached 112.

Katie’s bloody ordeal after being shot through the nose. In 2019, there were only 36 homicides in all of Portland, but that rose to 57 in 2020 and 92 in 2021 – breaking the historic record

The Portland Police Department also reported that of the 22 murders this year, all but one were gun-related. Portland’s 21st homicide occurred in the daytime in Dawson Park, a third homicide there in the past 15 months.

In addition to the rising homicide rate, the city has also seen a significant number of shootings in the first two months of the year, totaling 264, up from 190 at the same time last year. Gun-related injuries have also risen – 68 compared to 64.

Portland saw a dramatic increase in shootings and murders after George Floyd’s death. The city saw its homicide rate increase by 250 percent in the first six months after Floyd’s death, and the number of shootings rose by nearly 175 percent.

In 2019, there were only 36 homicides in all of Portland, but that rose to 57 in 2020 and 92 in 2021 — breaking the historic record.

Violent crime has risen across the board in the Rose City, with assaults, kidnappings and rapes all soaring.

The total number of crimes rose from 9,600 in 2020 to 10,200 in 2021, an increase of almost six percent.