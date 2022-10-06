Ukrainian troops discover bear cowering in a private zoo after Russian soldiers fled Lyman

The organization has helped to evacuate and protect animals from the war

The Ukrainian charity UAnimals was able to rescue the bear and start treatment

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukrainian troops have found a trapped bear in ‘terrible condition’, deserted by Russian forces after the liberation of the key town of Lyman on Sunday.

Soldiers found the animal locked in a small enclosure at a private zoo, surrounded by debris from a nearby exploded shell.

The bear has since been rescued by UAnimals, a charity working to treat and evacuate the animal victims of the invasion.

The organization says it is removing the bear to a wildlife rescue center where it will be rehabilitated as its condition improves.

Volunteers rescued a confused bear after the liberation of the Russian-occupied Lyman

The bear will be taken to the Center for the Rescue of Wild Animals for treatment

Once healthy, the animal will go to Arden Predator Park for rehabilitation

Yesterday afternoon, UAnimals posted on Facebook: ‘As soon as our heroic armed forces liberated Lyman and the surrounding territory from Russian occupation, they immediately found a bear locked in an enclosure at a private zoo.

“The invasions brutally dealt with most of the wild animals kept there, but the bear remained alive.

“Although he is in a terrible state and confused from a shell that hit the house where he was sitting.

‘Three meters from his enclosure everything is destroyed.’

The bear is last seen in the post from 5 October 2022 with dirty, matted fur in a small cage.

It is unclear whether Russian forces left the animal in the cage during the occupation, or whether the cage is being used to transport the animal.

In a Daily Mail exclusive in May, the newspaper reported that British Army veteran Tom, 34, had rescued another bear from squalid living conditions at a tourist resort in Chernivtsi, southwestern Ukraine.

In August, MailOnline reported that hundreds of dogs had also been found dead at an animal shelter in Ukraine after Russian occupiers left them to starve in their cages for weeks.

Russian occupiers left hundreds of dogs to starve for weeks at the Borodyanka shelter

The UAnimals shelter in Borodyanka said the dogs were locked in their cages by Russian forces

UAnimals said up to 485 dogs were locked in their cages at a shelter in Borodyanka, just north of Kiev, by Russian forces shortly after they invaded on 24 February.

Lyman was ‘vacated’ by Ukrainian forces over the weekend, with Ukrainian President Zelensky declaring the key town ‘fully cleared’ on Sunday.

You can support UAnimals here.