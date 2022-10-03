Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia annexed region

Kiev, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian forces continued on Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kiev officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.

Kherson was one of the toughest battlegrounds for the Ukrainians, with slower progress compared to Ukraine’s breakout offensive around the country’s second-largest city, Kharkov, in the northeast, which began last month.

Kherson is one of four regions illegally annexed by Moscow last week after a Kremlin-orchestrated ‘referendum’. The lower house of the Kremlin-controlled parliament will ratify the treaties on Monday, and the upper house will follow the next day.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that two of those regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, are joining Russia with their administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. He noted that the question of the borders of the other two regions – Zaporizhzhya and Kherson – remains open.

“We will continue to discuss that with residents of those regions,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. He gave no further details.

Ukrainian media on Monday flagged an image of Ukrainian troops displaying flags at a marker outside Khreshchenivka village, which is in the same area of ​​Kherson where troops have apparently broken through Russian lines.

Ukraine has been conducting a counter-offensive in the Kherson region since the summer, relentlessly jettisoning Russian supply lines and encroaching on Russian-occupied areas west of the Dnieper River.

The Ukrainian military successfully used US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers to repeatedly hit the main bridge over the Dnieper in the city of Kherson and a dam that served as a second main crossing point. It also hit pontoon bridges that Russia has used to resupply its troops on the west bank of the river after key crossings were rendered useless.

Despite successful attacks on supply lines, Ukrainian offensive operations in the south have so far been slower and less successful than in the northeast, as the open terrain easily exposed the attacking force to Russian artillery fire and air strikes.

Russian military bloggers near Moscow are increasingly recognizing that Ukraine has superior manpower, supported by tank units, in the area.

A Russian-installed official in the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, admitted in a video statement Monday morning that Ukrainian forces “have broken through a little deeper”. However, he insisted that “everything is under control” and that Russia’s “defense system” is working in the region.

Russia on Sunday attacked the birthplace of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and other targets with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counter-offensive that has reformed the war.

Russia’s recent loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had used as a transportation and logistics hub, was another blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing Ukraine’s four regions and the threat of nuclear power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s land grab threatens to take the conflict to a dangerous new level. It also prompted Ukraine to formally apply for accelerated NATO membership

In his late-night speech Sunday, Zelenskyy discussed the recent liberation of Lyman, a key Russian frontline logistics hub in the northeast.

“The story of Lyman’s liberation in the Donetsk region has now become most popular in the media, but the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman,” Zelenskyy said.

Lyman, which recaptured Ukraine by encircling Russian forces, is in the Donetsk region near the Luhansk border.

In his broadcast, Zelenskyy also thanked troops from his birthplace near Kherson.

“To the soldiers of the 129th Brigade of my native Kryvy Rih, who have distinguished themselves with good results and in particular liberated Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka,” he said.

Those two villages are in the same area where Ukrainian troops are advancing. Last weekend, a photo surfaced of the operation of the Ukrainian armed forces southwest of Novovorontsovka on the banks of the Dnieper River.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Monday that Russian shelling of eight Ukrainian regions has killed two civilians and injured 14 others in the past 24 hours.

It also reported progress in the Kherson region and said that in response, Russian authorities have banned people from entering the city of Kherson, introducing special permits for those who want to leave.

Since the Russian offensive began in February, Ukrainian forces have recently succeeded in retaking parts of the territory, particularly in the northeast around Kharkov, in a counter-offensive in recent weeks that has embarrassed the Kremlin and raised rare domestic criticisms of caused Putin’s war.

