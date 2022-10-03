Ukrainian troops ‘break through Russian lines’ near Kherson

Ukrainian forces are advancing in the south and may have achieved a major breakthrough in Russian lines as they also take more territory in the east.

Kyiv’s troops are advancing down the western bank of the Dnipro River and have taken the town of Zolota Balka, it was reported Monday, amid claims by pro-Kremlin sources that troops had retreated as far as Dudchany, about 15 miles further to the south.

It comes after the key town of Lyman in Donetsk was captured by Ukrainian forces at the weekend, with Kiev commanders saying troops are now attacking the town of Kreminna in neighboring Luhansk.

It means Putin’s troops are now losing ground in three of the four Ukrainian regions he annexed last week – declaring that any attack on them would be seen as an attack on Russia and could trigger a nuclear response.

Ukrainian troops are filmed ambushing Russian armored vehicles using anti-tank weapons in Donetsk, destroying at least one of them

The wreckage of a Russian Tigr armored vehicle is left on a forest road (bottom center) in Donetsk, while others’ fleet (top) follows a Ukrainian ambush.

Ukraine is also advancing in Kherson in the south, where troops are reported to have broken through Russian lines on the Dnipro River (top)

Anton Gerashchenko, a senior adviser to the Ukrainian government, posted footage online on Sunday purporting to be from the town of Zolota Balka in the southern Kherson region, showing a flag-waving soldier posing with civilians.

The Institute for the Study of War, a respected US think tank, also reported overnight that Ukraine had captured the city, while President Zelensky also hailed Ukrainian progress in the region.

However, pro-Russian military bloggers were far more pessimistic – claiming that Ukraine had achieved a major front-line breakthrough.

According to several accounts, Putin’s troops have been forced to retreat to the town of Dudchany – meaning the Ukrainians had advanced about 20 miles.

If confirmed, it would be one of the biggest breakthroughs in Kherson since Ukraine began its offensive in early August, and would be a heavy blow to Putin’s men.

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away to the northeast, Ukraine said it had captured the town of Torske – located about seven miles east of the town of Lyman, which it had liberated on Saturday.

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern Command, said troops are now attacking Russian units in Kreminna – located in neighboring Luhansk.

Taking the city would open the door to an attack on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which Russia spent weeks and vast amounts of manpower capturing over the summer.

Meanwhile, more attacks were reported further north, heading east out of the town of Borova towards Svatove, which is also in Luhansk.

Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk – along with Zaporizhzhia – were annexed by Putin in a major speech inside the Kremlin last week.

Ukraine liberated the town of Lyman in Donetsk over the weekend and has since moved into the nearby town of Torske

Kyiv’s men have been moving rapidly into the Donbas region from Kharkiv since launching a major counter-attack there last month (pictured is a Russian flag removed in Donetsk)

A Ukrainian flag flies in a heavily damaged residential area in the Donetsk village of Dolyna after it was retaken by Kiev troops

The despot declared the regions would be part of Russia ‘forever’, while his spokesman said any attack on them would be considered an attack on the mainland.

Kyiv has rejected the annexation, saying it is based on fake referendums that have no international weight, and has vowed to continue liberating the occupied territories.

Ukraine’s Western backers have also vowed never to honor the land grab – the largest in Europe since World War II – and say there will be no slowdown in arms supplies, despite Putin’s threats to go nuclear.

It comes amid reports that the despot is increasingly making decisions in private, while members of the Russian elite complain that he acts rashly.

Fifteen civil servants, politicians and business leaders told The Telegraph that Putin refuses to talk things through with his senior officials.

“There is a total lack of coordination. It’s a mess. Putin tells everyone different things, says a source close to the government.

Speaking about the Ukrainian rout of Russian troops that prompted Putin to issue his nuclear threats and conscript civilians to the military, the source added: ‘What were we doing in Kharkiv? Nobody has a clue.’

Another government source painted a grim picture for the coming war.

‘The 300,000 [conscripts] is just a distraction. Now it is partial, but then there will be mass ‘conscription’, and then tactical nukes,’ they said.

Putin is now more than seven months into what he intended to be a day-long ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine to take back control of the country.

After primarily failing to take Kyiv in a blitzkrieg at the beginning of the war, his offensive in eastern Donbas has also stalled.

Ukraine then launched two counter-offensives in Kherson and Kharkiv in August, the first making slow but steady progress and the second achieving a major breakthrough that has put Russia on the back foot.

Putin now appears to have largely abandoned his plans to advance and is instead digging in his heels, trying to hold on to territory he has already taken in hopes of playing the war off to the Russian people as a success .

Vladimir Putin has annexed four regions of Ukraine to Russia, but is now losing ground in three of them amid fears he could escalate to using a nuclear weapon

A burned-out Russian tank is seen atop a hill in the Kharkiv region, which was recaptured from Russia in a counterattack last month

He has called up 300,000 military reserves to support his faltering front lines and declared occupied parts of Ukraine to be part of Russia.

He has also falsely accused NATO of planning nuclear strikes on Russia and has warned of retaliation with similar weapons.

Meanwhile, mysterious explosions destroyed the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last week in what European leaders called sabotage.

Although none other than Ukraine has loudly blamed Moscow, private security officials have said there is no doubt the Kremlin was behind it.

The aim, experts said, was to send a warning to the West that its critical undersea infrastructure – including pipes and cables – is vulnerable to attack.

Putin appears to be betting that acts of sabotage, combined with overt threats, could break Western unity around Ukraine and dry up the flow of cash and weapons currently heading to Kiev.

That would likely force the war into a stalemate, from which Putin would hope to secure a ceasefire agreement so he can rebuild his armed forces and attack again – as he did after the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.