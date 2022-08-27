Ukrainian ‘traitor’ official who switched sides to the Russians in puppet republic is assassinated

<!–

Striking surveillance footage shows the dramatic moment when a Russian puppet official who switched sides in Ukraine is murdered by resistance fighters.

Askyar Laishev worked for the Ukrainian Internal Security Service (SBU) before joining the Moscow-backed People’s Republic of Luhansk in 2014 as intelligence chief.

But members of the Ukrainian National Resistance in war-torn Donbas, eastern Ukraine, retaliated by bombing his car as it drove through the city on Aug. 11.

Laishev got out of the car after the explosion, the underground fighters said, but died in hospital days later.

Askyar Laishev (left) defected to Russia in 2014. He was killed this month by resistance fighters

It follows the similar assassination of Putin official Ivan Sushko this week in Zaporizhzhya.

The National Resistance stated: “We reiterate that collaboration is harmful to your health, so any traitor has vain hopes that retaliation will not befall him.”

Recently released CCTV video shows Laishev’s car exploding on Shevchenko Street, Staroblisk in Russian-occupied Luhansk, which fell under Russian control in early July.

The massive explosion is followed by the flaming wreckage moving down the street.

An eyewitness standing a few meters from the vehicle fell to the ground in the sudden explosion. He was briefly motionless in the aftermath of the bombing, but appeared to have escaped serious injury

Video from another CCTV camera down the street shows the moment the car exploded

Photos taken after the bombing show black spots and skid marks on the road.

The footage has been widely shared by Ukrainian Telegram channels after it was leaked yesterday.

Video of the daring assassination plot came as Putin planned to pull his entire fleet of fighter jets out of Crimea after a flurry of Ukrainian hits on the planes.

A classified Aug. 22 document reported that Russia has already moved ten of its most capable combat aircraft — six Su-35s and four MiG-31BM jets — from the area it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

They will return to air bases in mainland Russia.

Skid marks and a huge burnt mark in the road marked the exact spot where Laishev was killed

Firefighters in the Luhansk People’s Republic put out the fire on the charred vehicle

Ukraine has not officially assumed responsibility for the attacks, but multiple sources, including some Ukrainian officials, have suggested that their special forces were likely behind the blast.

The NATO document seen by Insider said Belbek airport, close to the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, still has a significant number of military aircraft, but they are not considered sufficient to maintain a steady level of air support in the region.

According to the document, Moscow has instead deployed a larger number of surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft systems in an effort to protect itself from further attacks.