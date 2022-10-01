Ukrainian refugee to return to war-torn nation after splitting from British lover Tony Garnett

The refugee dumped by her British lover after he left her partner and two children for her is packing her bags and heading back to Ukraine after he rejected her latest pleas for a reunion in an hour-long phone call last night.

British father-of-two Tony Garnett told 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym there was no chance of them being a couple again and he was eager to “get on with my life”.

The former couple have spoken for the first time since police arrested her after a drunken brawl during which she stuck a kitchen knife into a wall last weekend and Tony declared he was ending the relationship.

Tony, who embarked on a four-month affair with the refugee 10 days after she moved into the family home she shared with her partner Lorna and their two young daughters, told a distraught Sofia that her mother also demanded that will return to Ukraine.

His mother, Katerina, told Tony: ‘In love, everyone has their own destiny. At first we were not happy, but she said that she loved you and that this was a serious relationship. But it ended. We would like you to come home.

Tony Garnett, a British father of two, told Sofiia Karkadym, 22, that there was no chance of them being a couple again and that he was eager to “get on with my life”.

Sofia has been arrested twice and was warned by the police not to approach or contact her ex-lover

Sofia has been arrested twice and has been warned by the police not to approach or contact her former lover.

But Tony agreed to call her after hearing that she was crying her eyes out in her temporary accommodation while the Interior Ministry and Ukrainian officials decide what their next step should be.

Tony, from Bradford, said: ‘I’m not cruel. I’m sorry for her. But relationships come to an end and this one is over. I hope we can be friends when all this hysteria has died down.

Sofiia Karkadym (pictured) arrived in the UK in early May after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

I spoke to her last night and told her that there was absolutely no chance of us ever getting back together.

‘Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind. She’ll be much better off in the Ukraine or if she gets a new relationship, good luck to her.’

Sofia said that she would not give up on Tony even though he rejected her.

With tears streaming down her cheeks, she told MailOnline: ‘I’m glad you’re talking to me again. I didn’t want to break up just because of a text she sent me.

It is a very difficult moment for me because I love him very much. I can’t let go so easily and I’m lost here with no friends or family.

I have told him that I will never drink again and that we could live happily together if he would give me one more chance.

But he refuses and I don’t know what to do next.

‘I may have to go back to the Ukraine because I can’t live like this much longer. My family wants me back.

Tony told me last night. But I don’t know what my future will be because my country is at war and things could get worse there.

‘I’ve come to realize that England is a lovely place with nice people. I feel safe here. But I feel better when I’m with Tony. ‘

The security guard dropped off the mother of his two children, 28-year-old Lorna Garnett (pictured), for the refugee.

Tony Garnett, 29, who left his partner of ten years for Sofia after 10 days of living with them, broke up with her over accusations of excessive drinking. She promised to cut out the alcohol altogether if they flared up again, but he refused.

She revealed that a millionaire with a house in London had found her through social media and offered her a place to live and told her he had a gym that she could use.

But she added: ‘I don’t know this man. He sounds too weird. He says that he is a millionaire. But that means nothing to me. Tony is worth many, many millions.

Tony also revealed that he had been receiving dozens of online offers from new crushes from women who had taken a fancy to him, including two models in Dublin and a tattoo artist in Yorkshire.

But he said, ‘I just need some time to myself. I thought I was going to marry Sofia, but now that’s gone too.

“I am quite skinny because I have not been able to work and now that I have a public profile, doing security work is much more difficult.

‘I’ve been on television, in newspapers and on magazine covers. People who work in security have to keep their heads down. I can’t do that now.

IT manager Sofiia (pictured) was renting a property in Bradford with Tony after he left his partner and children four months ago.

“I need some peace and to see my daughters if the courts take back the no abuse order against me that they gave Lorna.”

Lorna told Mailonline that she had asked her lawyers to ask a family court judge next week to lift the order so she could see her children and get them out.

Lorna said: ‘He is a very good father. He loves his children. And although I don’t want to go back to him, he doesn’t want to go back to Sofia and that makes it much easier for all of us.

It would be better if he went back to his own family. She has destroyed mine.

Tony Garnett at his home in Bradford on September 26 with his ex-girlfriend’s luggage and belongings in bin bags waiting to be picked up.

Tony said: ‘I made a mistake having a relationship with Sofia’