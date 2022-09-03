Ukrainian refugee evicted by his ‘heartless’ British landlord moving into £180,000 house RENT FREE

A Ukrainian refugee has quit a house he was living in after the landlord took him to court to evict him and his eight relatives – a day after MailOnline revealed his lavish lifestyle through running a buy-to-let empire.

Maxim Hyryk, 36, his wife Olga, their five children, his mum and mother-in-law arrived in Britain four months ago after fleeing the war-torn country but are now set to leave the house they are living in next Friday for another rent-free property.

Royal Navy Lt Cmdr Dudley Malster, 40 and his wife Kelly, 46, had offered them use of a two-bedroom bungalow originally owned by his late father-in-law, as part of the Government’s Homes for Ukraine programme.

But within a month of arriving at the house in Fareham, Hampshire, things turned sour, and the family were served with an eviction notice – initially gathering an outpouring of support and thousands of pounds in donations to help.

They were ordered out on July 15 but refused to budge and ten days ago the case was sent to Havant Justice Centre for a possession hearing – which was attended by both Hyryk and Lt Cmdr Malster but was adjourned until later this month.

No details of the reasons for the eviction were given, with Hyryk telling MailOnline it was due to a ‘divergence of views’.

Pictured: The next property the family are moving into is at Hest Bank near Lancaster, 300 miles away from the other property

Lt Cmdr Malster and his legal team declined to go into any details but in a statement filed to the court he said: ‘Although the relationship between ourselves and the Defendants started off pleasantly, it has deteriorated significantly.

‘I would say that they have very different views to those I learned during my time in the Royal Navy and those that my father-in-law brought my wife up to live by.

‘Relations between ourselves and the Defendants have deteriorated, and we no longer want them in the Property.’

According to property websites their new house has three double bedrooms, a kitchen diner, stunning views, a garage and courtyard parking (pictured)

At the hearing it also emerged that despite being assured £350 a month by the Government for hosting the family, Lt Cmdr Malster had not received any money.

A MailOnline investigation has since revealed Hyryk was himself a landlord linked to a string of complaints in Kyiv with multiple tenants coning forward to describe how he ran a business with an estimated 14 properties.

It also emerged from his social media profile the former police officer enjoyed a considerably wealthy lifestyle including luxury holidays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

His previously unknown past indicates he is a former police criminal investigator with political ambitions – failing to win election to the Ukrainian parliament in 2014, yet many details of the Hyryk biography remain obscure

Olga boasted in a post on Russian social media network VK: ‘I was proposed to in Dubai, in the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa. Max, I love you’

Hyryk is also involved in a string of disputes with disgruntled former tenants, although he has described their claims as ‘nonsense’ and blamed the issue on ‘problematic clients’.

On Friday Hyryk was due to file a new defence statement ahead of the possession hearing but he failed to do so and it has since emerged he has signed a six month rent- free tenancy for a four bedroom £180,000 canal side house 300 miles away at Hest Bank near Lancaster.

According to property websites the house has three double bedrooms, a kitchen diner, stunning views, a garage and courtyard parking.

As a result of the new lease, Judge Michael Tidesley OBE, sitting at Havant Justice Centre, issued a consent order which struck out the hearing listed for later this month, after Hyryk and his family agreed to move out of the Fareham property by next Friday.

Lt Cmdr Malster, pictured, said that it had been a ‘very challenging’ few months and that he is now helping another Ukrainian family

In a statement to MailOnline, Lt Cmdr Malster revealed he was helping another Ukrainian family and said: ‘This has been a very challenging few months. We do not want to diminish the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine and the struggles faced by those who have had to flee but very quickly after the Hyryk’s arrived we questioned the story we were told, their actions towards us and those supporting them.

‘Within two weeks we knew this family were not what we were expecting and found ourselves questioning their honesty. We made the difficult decision to tell them they needed to leave which in short has led to the situation today.

‘We remain committed to helping those fleeing this barbaric conflict and continue to support another Ukrainian family in Fareham who arrived on the same day by finding schooling, accommodation and assisting with their visa applications.

‘A wonderful relationship has been fostered where we shared many experiences and activities together. Our hope is that everyone displaced will be able to return to their homes once day.’

The family crowdfunded to try and get rent together and started a GoFundMe page which has raised more than £21,000 but one donor who gave £5 asked: ‘As it is rent free for six months will you be returning the remainder of the money raised for rent?’

Lt Cmdr Malster has had a 20 year career in the Royal Navy and is attached to the UK’s Maritime Readiness Force. He has served in Afghanistan, Bahrain and spent a year on attachment with the Canadian military.

He has also served on the Type 23 frigates HMs Northumberland and HMS Argyll on drug operations.

When MailOnline approached Hyryk’s lawyer Will Foulkes, we received an email saying they had ‘no comment’ adding we ‘refrain from contacting them again’.