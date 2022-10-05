Ukrainian refugee dumped by her British lover after he left his partner ‘happy to be home’

The Ukrainian refugee dumped by her British lover after he left her partner and two children for her has arrived back in the war-torn country.

Sofiia Karkadym, 22, still crying after her break-up with security guard Tony Garnett, has been reduced to tears again after she attended the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier killed by Russian troops as she traveled home by bus.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline from her home in Kolomyia, south of Lviv, she said: ‘My country needs peace and so do I.’

The 22-year-old, who began an affair with British father-of-two Tony 10 days after moving into his home with his two children and partner, was met by his elderly grandmother in western Ukraine after a 24-hour journey in car, plane, bus and train which began in Bradford on Monday.

Strolling through the streets of her hometown close to the Prut River, she added: ‘I’m happy to be home. I miss Tony a lot, but I don’t want to cry over Tony anymore.

‘I feel as comfortable as I can be while the Russians are in my country. . . I felt better when I came to Ukraine and could speak my own language.

Sofiia Karkadym, 22, is back in Ukraine after her romance with Tony faltered and she went back

Sofiia Karkadym, 22, stands alone on the corner of a road after returning to Ukraine today

Farewell: Sofiia Karkadym, 22, (left) still in tears after her break-up with security guard Tony Garnett (right), boarded a flight home from Manchester Airport on Monday

In the early stages of their fling, the couple were blissfully happy and even talked about marriage and spending the rest of their lives together. But the romance turned cold after a series of arguments, which he said were caused by her drinking strong beer and throwing tantrums. Garnett is pictured at the airport on Monday

‘But I was scared when I arrived in Lviv because an alarm went off at the train station. And people thought that maybe there was some kind of attack by the Russians.

‘I can feel that my country is in depression because of the war and everything that is going on globally.

‘When I was on the bus I saw the funeral of a soldier. I started crying again when I saw it. It really brought it back to me what is going on here. Ukrainians are being murdered and our soldiers are as brave as anyone.

‘My grandmother, who is an artist, cooked me my favorite buckwheat and cutlets and has given me so much love.’

She said she wanted to spend a week with her grandmother before traveling to Kiev to meet her mother and sister.

But she added: ‘People are saying here that Russia will soon attack government buildings in Kiev and my grandmother is scared of my trip to Kiev and says I should call my mother here instead.

The now ex-lovers began an affair 10 days after she arrived at the home of Mr Garnett (left) and his partner Lorna Garnett (right). Mrs. Karkadym had fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ms Karkadym admitted she found it difficult that Mr Garnett could not have more children (he has had a vasectomy) and that he already had two children with his former partner, whom he regularly spoke fondly of. The former couple is pictured together

“The situation here is not positive. People who say that half of Ukraine is safe have no real idea about it and cannot be safe. It is dangerous and there is uncertainty everywhere.’

Sofiia and Tony went through a bitter breakup after a four-month relationship.

Sofiia was arrested twice at the rented house they shared in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

On the first occasion, she was detained after Mr Garnett alleged she had rammed a knife into a kitchen wall while drunk. She was detained a second time after she again turned up at his address despite police warnings to stay away.

But after Tony, 30, told police he did not want to see her charged, she was released.

She said she and her ex-boyfriend are on better terms and she hoped they could renew their relationship when she returns to the UK.

‘I love him and I’m glad everything has calmed down and we’re talking again

‘He is a very nice man. If he didn’t care about me, he wouldn’t have taken me to the airport and made sure I got on the plane safely.

‘Relationships are very hard work. It’s not just about showing your friends how beautiful your boyfriend is.

“There was a lot going on behind what people saw. We went through public judgments and pressure, some manipulation from his ex-partner and he wasn’t allowed to see or call his children for three months.’

Sofiia, who said she had her jaw broken by a former boyfriend in Ukraine, claimed the memory, combined with the horror of seeing her country invaded together, had a hard effect on her.

‘I had some symptoms of PTSD after everything that happened in my past. It was also difficult for me to get used to another country and language.’

Sofiia, who has a BSC degree in computer science, added: ‘All this has caused arguments between us over the last month. I think now that Tony and I have time and space to think about everything, maybe we can understand how important we were to each other just when we lost it.’

Tony told MailOnline today at his home in Bradford: ‘I don’t really want to say anything more about Sofiia. I can tell you that I am happy that Sophia is safe back in Ukraine. We are still mates. And it will be good to see her again if and when she comes back.’