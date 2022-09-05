Ukrainian President Zelensky says Putin should stand trial for war crimes before going ‘to hell’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told ABC’s David Muir that before he “goes to hell,” Russian leader Vladimir Putin must stand up for a “fair” and “independent” trial for the crimes he committed against Ukraine.

In an interview with the foreign leader, after a trip to the mass grave in Bucha, Muir asks Zelensky what “justice” would look like for those responsible for the cross-dressing.

“You didn’t hide your anger and disgust when you were there,” the ABC host said.

“Like any civilized, civilized man, I think those responsible shouldn’t just go to hell, no, they should get fair trials,” said the leader of the nation still under siege by Russian troops.

When asked what information he’d been given about Russia’s desire to kill him, Zelensky told Muir that intelligence hasn’t changed much since a few months ago.

“Your life is clearly still in danger,” Muir said. ‘What does your intelligence tell you? Does Russia want you dead?’

“The information is as it was,” Zelensky replied to Muir soberly.

While there are some, sometimes varying, groups actively trying to end his life, the “purpose” is the same, he said.

At another point in the interview with ABC anchor “World News Tonight,” Zelensky says that the Russian military has used the incredibly large Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as a weapon.

“You see, they occupy our nuclear power plant, six blocks. The largest in Europe. It means six Chernobyls; it represents the greatest danger in Europe. So they occupy it. So that’s– means they’re using nuclear weapons. That is [a] nuclear weapon,” Zelensky said.

At present, the nuclear site is occupied by Russian forces, although Ukrainian workers are still employed.

In recent weeks, the nuclear power plant in the southeastern part of the war-torn country has seen an increase in shelling as the Russian and Ukrainian armies continue the fight without much progress from either side.

The world community has begun to express concern about the nuclear site as a site of fighting because of the potential for a catastrophic nuclear incident if things go even more sideways than they already are.

ABC’s David Muir interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after visiting the Bucha mass grave

Zelensky says Putin, who he says is a war criminal, must face a “fair” and “independent trial” before going “to hell” for the war he waged against the Ukrainian people

In Ukraine, the government on Monday informed residents of Russia-annexed Crimea to prepare for fighting – prepare their air raid shelters and stock up on vital supplies as troops in the Ukrainian capital Kiev prepare for a major counter-offensive against the Russians. aggression.

Ukraine has been telling residents of the occupied south for weeks to be ready and evacuate before launching a counter-offensive. Still, Monday’s warning was notable because it was addressed to residents of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as opposed to areas occupied by Russia during this year’s invasion.

Crimea is generally thought to be beyond the range of Ukrainian missiles, but a handful of recent explosions at Russian military sites in the area have cast doubt on that.