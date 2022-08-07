Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praises Jessica Chastain as she visits war-torn country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised actress Jessica Chastain for helping his country amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The 44-year-old politician and head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak, 50, met the American film star, 45, in a closed format on Sunday in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

President Zelenskyy thanked Jessica and similar Hollywood stars for visiting Ukraine during the war in a statement shared on Telegram after the meeting: “American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits from famous people are extremely valuable.

“This will allow the world to hear, know and understand even more the truth about what is happening in our country.”

While in Kiev, Jessica visited Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital to meet the young people being treated from the war-torn cities of Kherson and Chernihiv, before traveling to the city of Irpin.

In June, Ukraine thanked its Hollywood A-list visitors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Liev Schreiber and Angelina Jolie for visiting the war-torn country during the savage invasion of Russia.

Meeting: The head of the presidential administration Andrii Yermak (left) and other government officials joined the meeting

The Defense Department said in a tweet that the country is “grateful to Hollywood stars who came to visit us despite the danger.”

A statement read: “You are more than just an inspiration to all of us. Millions around the world have heard the truth from you about the struggle of the Ukrainian people.”

Angelina is a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and visited Ukraine in April, where she met volunteers and refugees.

Sean was in the country when the war broke out and has made a documentary about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s barbarian invasion.

The actor also held a benefit concert, raising £2 million for the victims of war.

Spotlight star Liev helped find a network to support and verify grassroots organizations helping Ukraine.

Ben was one of the most recent celebrities to visit, meeting President Volodymr Zelensky in June.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation,” the conflict has escalated into a war of attrition largely fought in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The fighting over the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, taken by Russian forces in the early stages of the war but still run by Ukrainian engineers, has raised the prospect of a bigger disaster.

Shells hit a power line at the facility on Friday, forcing operators to unplug a reactor to avoid the possibility of radiation leaks.

Another shelling yesterday struck a storage facility at the plant that reportedly contains nuclear waste and injured a worker.

The United States has accused Russia of using the facility as a “nuclear shield” by moving large amounts of troops, munitions and military equipment into the area, knowing it is highly unlikely that Ukrainian armed forces will launch an attack on its own. power plant, especially with the impending threat of nuclear disaster.

Russia is trying to take control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region to the east, comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, where pro-Moscow separatists conquered territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea in 2014.

The Ukrainian army said late on Saturday that Russian forces had shelled and attempted to attack dozens of frontline towns in six different areas in the Donetsk region, though they struggled to gain ground.

Zelensky said his forces had “achieved powerful results” over the past week by destroying Russia’s logistical stocks and rear bases.

“Any attack on the enemy’s ammunition depots, on their command posts and on piles of Russian equipment saves the lives of all of us, the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians,” he said in a video address late at night.

British military intelligence previously said that Russian troops were almost certainly gathering in the south, either in anticipation of a counter-offensive or in preparation for an attack, and that the war was about to enter a new phase, with most fighting shifted to a nearly 220-mile front from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River.

Ukraine’s forces focused on hitting bridges, ammunition depots and rail links in the southern regions, including the strategically important railway linking Kherson to Russian-occupied Crimea, it said.