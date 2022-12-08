Thursday, December 8, 2022
Ukrainian pilot snaps selfie of blood-covered face after shooting down suicide drones

by Jacky
Jacky
Major Vadym Voroshylov was awarded the 'Hero of Ukraine' medal after being ejected from his MiG fighter jet after a tense battle with Russian drones, in which he suffered a head wound with blood streaming down his face. He took a selfie and uploaded it to his Instagram

Ukrainian pilot takes a selfie of his blood-covered face after ejecting a wave of Iranian-made Russian-made suicide drones – before being given hero status by Zelensky

  • Voroshylov gained a reputation as a drone killer, shooting down five in one week
  • But the last drone exploded, leaving him with a head wound before ejecting
  • He took a selfie and uploaded it to Instagram before accepting the award

By Tom Brown For Mailonline

published: 10:47, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 10:49, Dec 8, 2022

A famous Ukrainian pilot who shot down two missiles and five Iranian suicide drones before jumping out of his plane uploaded a selfie of his bloodied face and was awarded the “Hero of Ukraine, Order of the Gold Star” for his efforts.

Major Vadym Voroshylov was ejected from his MiG fighter jet after a tense battle with Iranian drones, in which he suffered a head wound that caused blood to stream down his face.

But the intense October night battle didn’t stop him from giving a thumbs up and snapping a quick selfie.

A month later, Ukrainian President Zelensky awarded Voroshylov the title of ‘Hero of Ukraine, Order of the Gold Star’, the country’s highest military decoration.

Although Voroshylov is now one of Ukraine’s most decorated fighters, at one point he flew all the way.

He criticized the Ukrainian Air Force for scapegoating pilots who got into trouble, so he left the service.

“They always blame the pilot,” he told the Kiev Post when a plane crashes. “It doesn’t matter if it was the human factor or a technical glitch.”

That was before Putin launched his attack on Ukraine on February 25 and Voroshylov re-enlisted to fight the Russian forces that overran his country.

Voroshylov had developed a reputation as a drone killer after shooting down five in one week, flying under the call sign ‘Karaya’.

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, blown up transformers and power plants using Iranian-made Shahed suicide drones.

It was one of several Iranian drones that exploded during a furious firefight with Voroshylov over Vinnytsia in west-central Ukraine that brought down his jet.

Debris slashed the pilot’s cheek as he turned toward Earth, grabbed hold of the ejection handle, and pulled it.

“I’ll say it briefly,” he captioned the photo he posted on Instagram. “No one and nothing can break us!”

The pilot is now back in the air after recovering from his injuries, police said Forbes.

