Ukrainian mother weeps and jumps for joy as she is reunited with her son as her town is liberated

This is the emotional moment when a son is reunited with his crying mother in a Ukrainian village recaptured from Russian troops.

Footage shows Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the mayor of the Derhachi district in Kharkiv Oblast near the Russian border, embracing his relieved mother in his liberated hometown after six months behind enemy lines.

Ukraine’s remarkable advance has liberated a vast area around Kharkiv from Putin’s grip and forced his soldiers to surrender and flee in an embarrassing setback before his brutal invasion.

Zadorenko shared the video of the reunion online, saying, “The day I’ve been waiting for more than anything in my life – meeting my dear mother!”

The mayor is seen getting out of his car and immediately hugging his tearful mother who says: ‘Vyacheslav, my love! I waited, I knew you would return. My flower has finished blooming. I thought it would die, but it grew and bloomed. My golden, my treasure!’

He replies, “Mommy, I knew I’d come for you.”

A son is reunited with his crying mother in a Ukrainian village recaptured from Russian forces during Kiev’s dramatic counter-offensive against Putin’s forces

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the mayor of the Derhachi district of Kharkiv Oblast near the Russian border, hugs his relieved mother

The mother then hugs other men in uniform in the touching video and says, “We managed to keep everything safe. I’ve been waiting for you to come back! I took all your stuff and kept it. Only thing is the house has been mined, I’m told.’

Zadorenko adds: “I missed you so much.”

In a typical maternal manner, the mother tells her son that she has prepared a lot of borscht, a Ukrainian main course, for him and offers to feed him immediately.

After he unsuccessfully tried to calm her down, she says, “I knew you were coming to set me free. We all knew in Kozacha that this day would come. At the gas station they said you would come.’

Zadorenko then insists that his parents have to leave their home for a safer place.

Zadorenko shared the video of the reunion online, saying, “The day I’ve been waiting for more than anything in my life – meeting my dear mother!”

The mayor is seen getting out of his car and immediately hugging his tearful mother

He tells her and his father to pick their belongings for a few days while Ukrainian troops come to mine the village.

The mayor said the group was ahead of other troops to meet their relatives and get them to safety.

The heartwarming images have been massively shared online, including by JK Rowling.

It comes when Volodymyr helped Zelensky raise the Ukrainian flag over the newly recaptured Russian stronghold of Izyum as he celebrates the stunning advance that drove Putin’s forces in the north of the country.

The Ukrainian president took part in a minute of silence for fallen soldiers before congratulating the still fighting soldiers on their victory.

He then raised the flag in triumph over the city – which previously served as the launch pad for Putin’s mission to conquer the entire Donbas region.

In a typical maternal way, the mother tells her son that she has prepared a lot of borscht for him, a Ukrainian main course, and offers to feed him immediately

The mayor said the group was ahead of the other troops to meet their relatives and get them to safety

“Ukraine is taking back its own country,” a military spokesman said, as growing hopes of an overall victory over Putin’s forces begin to spread across the country in the wake of Russia’s latest battlefield humiliation.

So great is the magnitude of the unfolding military disaster that not even the Kremlin sock-puppet propagandists try to cover it up, telling viewers Monday night of a “serious defeat” as they consider – for the first time – the prospect of total defeat. take in Ukraine.

Karen Shakhnazarov, a filmmaker and Kremlin loyalist, told viewers of Vladimir Solovyov’s nighttime show that Russia is now in a “very difficult situation” against a “strong opponent” – adding that Moscow’s armed forces “were not ready.” ‘ for what he eventually admitted is a ‘war’ and not a ‘special military operation’.

“This war can only end with the defeat of one of the sides,” he said. “For us, this defeat could be fatal… it could lead to the disintegration of the country.”

The Ukrainian mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol underlined that feeling of standing in the way of victory and said overnight that Russian troops are starting to withdraw, because they have controlled that area since the early days of the war. to have.

Zelensky took part in a minute of silence for fallen soldiers (left) before watching as the Ukrainian flag was hoisted over the city amid growing hopes that an overall victory over Putin’s forces is possible

One of the Ukrainian commanders shakes hands with Zelensky in the recaptured city of Izyum, which was liberated from Russian control last week in a swift counterattack by Kiev troops

Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram that columns of military equipment were reported at a checkpoint in Chonhar, as Russian troops apparently retreated to occupied Crimea.

If Ukraine has troops capable of retaking the city, it would break the so-called ‘land bridge’ that Russia has been building for months between the occupied areas of Donbas and Crimea.

That would mean that Russian forces currently fighting tooth and nail for the city of Kherson would be virtually cut off from supplies from the mainland, except for the fragile bridge over the Kerch Strait.

It would also open a way for Ukraine to attack Mariupol – the now-destroyed city that made Russia one of the main targets of its “special military operation” – and further weaken the position of its troops in Donbas.

Russian forces in Donetsk and Luhansk – the two regions that make up the Donbas – are already in a precarious position after Ukraine’s counterattack from Kharkiv cut some of their main supply routes.

A Ukrainian soldier holds up a mud-stained Russian flag after driving Putin’s forces from a vast area east of Kharkov

Russian tanks and armored vehicles destroyed in battle are revealed behind the backs of Putin’s retreating troops

The towns of Izyum, Kupyansk and Vovchansk, which served as staging points for his attacks in the region and which contained important railway lines to get ammunition and other supplies to his soldiers, are now under Ukrainian control.

Kiev’s rapid advance has now slowed as Russian forces regroup and attempt to re-establish a front line, with fighting around Lyman, Rubizhne, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

In the newly liberated village of Chkalovske in the Kharkov region, Svitlana Honchar said the Russians’ departure was sudden and swift.

“They took off like the wind,” Honchar said Tuesday after loading cans of food aid into her car. “They fled in every possible way.”

Some Russians appeared to have been left behind in the hasty retreat. “They were trying to catch up,” she said.

It was not yet clear whether the Ukrainian blitz, which unfolded after months of little detectable movement, could mark a turning point in the nearly seven-month-long war.