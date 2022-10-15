Ukrainian minesweepers remove deadly threats to civilians

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Next to an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a decomposing man lay in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire landmine created by retreating Russians. troops.

Nearby, a group of Ukrainian minesweepers worked with the country’s territorial defense forces to clear the area of ​​dozens of other deadly mines and unexploded ordnance – an attempt to restore a semblance of security to towns, villages and countryside in a region under Russian occupation for months.

The deminers, part of the 113th Kharkiv Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, entered deep wasteland on Thursday along a muddy road between fields of dead sunflowers overgrown with tall weeds.

Two soldiers, each with a metal detector in hand, slowly entered the road, scanning the ground and waiting for the devices to signal. When a detector sounded high-pitched, a soldier knelt to inspect the mud and grass and probed it with a metal rod to see what might be buried just below the surface.

The detector’s hit could indicate a spent shell, a piece of rusting iron, or a discarded aluminum can. Or it could be an active landmine.

Oleksii Dokuchaev, the commander of the minesweeper brigade in the eastern region of Kharkov, said hundreds of mines have already been unloaded in the area around the village of Hrakove where they were working, but the danger from mines across Ukraine will continue for years to come. . come.

“A year of war equals 10 years of demining,” Dokuchaev said. “Even now we still find WWII ammunition, and in this war they are being planted left and right.”

Russian forces hastily fled the Kharkov region in early September after a swift counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army recaptured hundreds of square miles of territory after months of Russian occupation.

While many settlements in the region have finally achieved a measure of security after fierce fighting reduced many of them to rubble, Russian landmines remain an ever-present threat in both urban and rural environments.

Small red signs with a white skull and crossbones line many of the roads in the Kharkiv region, warning of the danger of mines just off the sidewalk. But sometimes desperation drives locals into the minefields.

The local man whose body lay near the abandoned Russian camp was likely looking for food left behind by the invading soldiers, Dokuchaev said, adding to the famine experienced by many in Ukraine’s devastated regions.

Under the 1997 Ottawa Treaty, to which Russia is not a signatory, the use of the kind of tripwire landmines that killed him is prohibited, he said.

“There are rules of war. The Ottawa Convention says it is illegal to place mines or other ammunition with tripwires. But the Russians are ignoring it,” he said.

The deminers had cleared the way of anti-personnel mines the previous day so they could search for anti-tank mines hidden underground that could destroy any vehicles passing over them.

They hoped to bring vehicles deep enough into the area to retrieve an abandoned Russian armored personnel carrier, whose engine they wanted to rescue. The local police must also bring in a vehicle to retrieve the body.

The minesweepers reached the abandoned camp, nestled in a forest and littered with the remnants of the months Russian soldiers had spent there: rotting food rations in wooden ammunition boxes, strands of high-caliber bullets, a pile of yellowing Russian newspapers and trenches filled with waste.

After a thorough scan of the area, the military found two Soviet-made TM-62 anti-tank mines and six pneumatically armed fuses and placed them in a cavity at the edge of the camp, along with 400 grams of TNT glued into a bundle. . .

Dokuchaev placed an electric detonator in the explosive charge and connected it with a long wire before taking cover with his men at a distance of more than 100 meters (yard).

When the charge exploded—something the military called with laughter “bada-boom”—the massive explosion swept through the air, sending a cascade of autumn leaves falling from the surrounding trees and sending out a tall plume of gray smoke.

After the mines were destroyed, Dokuchaev — a former photographer who enlisted in the Territorial Defense Forces after the war broke out — said the work his brigade is doing is essential to protect civilians as they pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

Despite the dangers, he said, he enjoys his job.

“I don’t know what I will do after our win,” Dokuchaev said. “Life is boring without explosions.”

