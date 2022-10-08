Ukrainian man shot dead outside of Québec hotel had ties to an ‘heiress’ who infiltrated Mar-A-Lago

A Ukrainian man, linked to a fake “heiress” who infiltrated Mar-A-Lago, was gunned down outside a Quebec hotel.

Valeriy Tarasenko, 44, was gunned down outside an Estérel Resort hotel in Estérel, Quebec, around 1 p.m. Friday. He was not a guest of the hotel.

Tarasenko, a businessman, was romantically involved with Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, who reportedly posed as a fake heiress to the Rothschild fortune to infiltrate Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

He has ties to Canada and Florida and met with the FBI to hand over documents revealing his ex-lover’s infiltration and businesses. The documents revealed that the couple had two businesses together.

Friday’s shooting left him with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person involved suffered a serious head injury.

Three people opened fire on three others in the parking lot before taking off in a black SUV. CBC reported.

Mayor Frank Pappas believed the attack was the target and local police are investigating.

Tarasenko, a businessman, was associated with Inna Yashchyshyn (pictured with Trump), who allegedly posed a fake heiress to the Rothschild fortune to infiltrate Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Valeriy Tarasenko, 44, was gunned down outside an Estérel Resort hotel in Estérel, Quebec, around 1 p.m. Friday. He was not a guest of the hotel

Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published a revelation delving into a dark past in which she grew up of unknown origins to chatter with America’s former president, while meeting one of America’s wealthiest names. carried history.

Since the story broke, Yashchyshyn has been accused of being everything from a Russian spy to a member of an international crime syndicate, and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner has also called for an investigation into how someone with such a shadowy past a Former president’s house unchecked

The FBI and Canadian law enforcement have both previously launched investigations into her past and finances, which are ongoing.

But Yashchyshyn — who has passports, driver’s licenses and other IDs by the name of Anna de Rothschild — said the entire ruse was forced on her by her abusive ex-lover, 44-year-old Valeriy Tarasenko, who forced her to fake the identity and infiltrate into high society so that he could support his 18-year-old daughter’s music career.

“I’ve been a hostage,” she told the… Post Gazette this week, which features Tarasenko as a jealous lover who became manipulative and violent when she tried to leave him.

But Tarasenko insists otherwise, saying Yashchyshyn was a “brilliant con man,” in a recent interview with the New York Post. He also said that the two never had a romantic relationship and that he only hired her around 2014 as a nanny for his two daughters.

Federal agents first got wind of Yashchyshyn last winter after Tarasenko filed a criminal complaint accusing her of taking the name Anna de Rothschild to “gain access to politicians” including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham. and Eric Greitens, the former governor of Missouri.

In an affidavit filed in a Miami-Dade court, Tarasenko wrote that Yashchyshyn was “an active member of an international criminal organization.”

In the complaint, Tarasenko included numerous international IDs bearing Yashchyshyn’s face and Anna de Rothschild’s name, including a Florida driver’s license that stated her address as an $18 million estate on San Marco Island.

Tarasenko said Rothschild wasn’t Yashchyshyn’s only powerful alias, claiming she routinely took on others, including Anna Kruger — posing as a member of the Canadian paper and cardboard fortune family — and Inessa Cavalli, of the 500 Italian fashion empire. million dollars.

He also claimed that Yashchyshyn had worked for numerous Russian oligarchs and served Vladamir Putin indirectly.

Yashchyshyn vehemently denied the charges, saying in a Canadian court earlier this year that Tarasenko had always threatened her with a legal “nightmare” if she ever left him.

“If I walk away, he will turn my life into a nightmare by filing false legal surprises against me,” she said in court, according to The Post.

Yashchyshyn alleged that Tarasenko forced her to take the false names, open a number of limited liability companies in Miami and Montreal, and impersonate Anna de Rothschild to swindle the powerful from their wealth.

One such company was Rothschild Media Label Inc., which Yashchyshyn said was intended to boost the music career of Tarasenko’s 18-year-old daughter Sofiya, who goes online by Sofiya Rothschild.

“He believed that if Sofiya changed her last name to Rothschild, she would have a better chance of making it big in America,” she told The Post. Yashchyshyn added that Sofiya called her “her aunt, Anna de Rothschild” in public.

Sofiya’s Instagram page goes by the name of Sofiya Rothschild and features videos promoting her music, as well as photos of her posing against luxury cars with her face always hidden. Yashchyshyn can be seen next to Sofiya in at least one photo.

Yashchyshyn also denied – under oath – ever using false names or breaking any laws.

But plenty of people who attended when she appeared in Mar-a-Lago in May 2021 say she called herself Anna de Rothschild.

“Everyone ate it,” said author and former Wall Street investor John LeFevre, who met Yashchyshyn at Trump’s resort.

LeFevre and other witnesses said Yashchyshyn not only introduced herself as Rothchild, but also discussed plans to open a Formula 1 racetrack in Miami, and shared her thoughts on days growing up in Monaco. Yashchyshyn was actually raised by an Illinois truck driver, according to the Post Gazette.

“It was the near-perfect ruse and she played the part,” LeFevre told the Post Gazette.

However, Yashchyshyn told The Post that she never used fake names in Mar-a-Lago and only went there because a friend of Sofiya invited her. She said she stayed, had lunch and played a round of golf with a family she met from May 1 to May 2, 2021.

It was during that golf session — the same day a $25,000 per capita fundraiser was held at the resort — that she met Trump and the infamous photo was taken.

“I didn’t tell anyone my name and nobody asked for identification,” she told The Post.

Despite her claims, footage of the day obtained by the Post Gazette shows Yashchyshyn stalling at a Mar-a-Lago driving range while a man calls her Anna and jokes that she could afford to spend $1 million. donate for a photo with Trump.

“Anna, you’re a Rothschild – you can pay $1 million for a picture with you and Trump,” the man could be heard saying.