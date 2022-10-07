Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky praises Australia for sending him ‘heavy weapons’

<!–

Ukraine’s president has praised Australia for sending him ‘heavy weapons’ to fight Russian forces in his country.

Speaking at the Lowy Institute, Volodymyr Zelensky praised Australia’s help in fighting Putin’s ‘nuclear blackmail’.

“The more weapons and ammunition we receive – artillery, drones, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons – the more Russia feels responsible for violating international law, and finally, the aggressor will feel that he … has little room for any element of escalation,” Zelensky said via video link.

Zelensky also urged Australia to lobby the international community ahead of a crucial UN vote.

“Next week, the UN General Assembly will consider a resolution on non-recognition and condemnation of another attempt to annex territory by Russia,” he said.

‘I ask Australia to use all its influence to convince as many countries as possible not to remain neutral and vote in favor of international law and against a Russian annexation.’

Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized Russia over the fake referendums it held in the regions it is trying to claim.

She also announced that the government had filed an intervention with the International Court of Justice supporting Ukraine’s claims that Russia has violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.

Zelensky said Vladimir Putin would use ‘nuclear blackmail’ to deter nations from standing up to Russia.

He said a criminal who did not receive sufficient punishment for his offenses would perceive it as “permission” to reoffend.

The Ukrainian president said that if it was not stopped, the Russian president would also ‘consume’ other nations.

However, he also sparked an outcry after he suggested NATO should launch pre-emptive strikes to rule out any Russian use of nuclear weapons.

‘What should NATO do? Make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons,’ he told the Australian think tank.

“What is important, I appeal once again to the international community … pre-emptive strikes so (the Russians) know what will happen to them if they use them (nuclear weapons).”

Sir. Zelensky did not go into detail about what kind of attack he meant and did not mention any need for nuclear strikes.

Russia was quick to condemn his comments.

“Such statements are nothing more than an appeal to start another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.