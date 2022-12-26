‘Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack’ on Russian airbase leaves three dead

A new Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike reportedly hit the Engels strategic bomber airbase deep in Russia today.

Loud explosions were heard at the base which is used by Vladimir Putin’s Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear missile transport planes.

Early reports said three people were killed and four more were hospitalized, according to BAZA media, which has contacts with law enforcement.

Planes at the base, some 450 miles from the nearest Ukrainian territory, were damaged, the VCHK-OGPU media said in an unconfirmed report.

The videos showed bright flashes seen as explosions from incoming Ukrainian strikes around the Engels-2 military base in the Saratov region.

Raid sirens sounded throughout the area and there also seemed to be a sound of gunfire.

Russian authorities did not immediately confirm the attacks on the base, which has been used for conventional airstrikes against Ukraine in the current war.

A drone reportedly caused a nighttime explosion at the Engels-2 airfield in the Saratov region.

There are reports of air raid sirens and explosions being heard at the Engel air force base in the Saratov region of Russia, this air base is a major bomber base and is the main operating base for the heavy strategic bomber Tupolev Tu-160 “Blackjack”. pic.twitter.com/XciJuje56u —OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 26, 2022

Firefighters and police cars were seen driving through Engels moments after the reported explosion at the Engels-2 strategic bomber airbase.

Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said there was no threat to civilians, stating: “Law enforcement agencies are verifying information about the incident at a military facility.”

He said: ‘There is absolutely no threat to the residents.

“All the stories about the evacuation of the city are blatant lies, created far beyond the borders of the country.”

He warned the Russians not to give details of the obvious attack.

“Let me remind you that criminal liability is anticipated for knowingly disseminating false information,” he warned residents.

“All data about websites, media and citizens involved in this is immediately sent to law enforcement.”

The airbase was previously attacked by Ukraine on December 5, a great embarrassment for Putin because it is so far from the border.

Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin said: “According to preliminary information, a shell tried to launch a drone at the airfield.

Local residents report explosions. The air defenses went off.

Russian state media agency Tass quotes the Defense Ministry as saying:

On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (22:35 GMT), a Ukrainian UAV was shot down at low altitude as it approached the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region.

“As a result of the falling debris of the drone, three Russian servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.”

The airbase was previously attacked by Ukraine on December 5, a great embarrassment for Putin because it is so far from the border.

Satellite images revealed that Russian bombers at the airport were armed with cruise missiles for a possible attack on Ukraine’s power grid in November.

Tu-95 bombers (left) and Tu-160 jets (right) are pictured next to long containers (center) that experts say were likely crates of ammunition for cruise missiles.

The earlier strike was claimed to have been carried out by a repurposed Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone known as the Strizh.

A local said today: ‘When it first hit (December 5), the sound of the explosion was louder.

‘I thought someone’s gas had exploded, I ran out into the street, all the car alarms in the area went off, even though I live about two kilometers from the aerodrome.

‘Today around 2:30am local time I heard a whistle and then a loud ‘clap’ – no car alarm was activated.

‘The hiss before the ‘pop’ was clear.’

Ukraine did not publicly claim responsibility for the earlier attack, but said such incidents are “karma” for the invasion of Russia.

After the latest attack, Putin was reported to have begun hiding his fleet of strategic nuclear bombers based at Engels-2.

It moved six planes from the airbase, it was reported.

In the December 5 attack, two Tu-95s were damaged and two servicemen were injured.

After this attack, a banner was placed on the airfield reading ‘Death to the Nazis’.