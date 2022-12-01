Ukrainian foreign legion soldiers accuse commanders de corruption

Ukrainian Foreign Legion fighters say weapons supplied by the West are being stolen by corrupt commanders who also bully their subordinates and abuse their power to fire anyone who interrogates them on trumped-up charges.

Sasha Kapuscinski, a Polish mobster-turned-officer now responsible for the operations of one of the two branches of the Foreign Legion, faces particular criticism in an extended series research By the Kiev independent.

Kapuscinski is accused of “behaving like a mob boss” by stealing weapons, including American rifles and anti-tank launchers to sell – sometimes back to his own men -, as well as sexually harassing a female recruit, and pointing a loaded handgun to a man who challenged him.

Soldiers say his senior officers, an uncle and cousin both named Taras Vashuk, acted to protect him and sometimes joined in the abuse. A lieutenant colonel named only Bohdan and one of his subordinates, Nikolay Bakaliuk, are also charged.

Reporters say there is no suggestion of large-scale theft of advanced Western weapons, as Russian propagandists claim, but that dozens — perhaps hundreds — of recruits have left the Foreign Legion after authorities failed to investigate.

A Lieutenant Colonel named only Bohdan allegedly caught on camera threatening soldiers under his command

Sasha Kapuscinski, a Polish mobster turned officer (circled), is one of the commanders of the Foreign Legion accused of theft, abuse and bullying of his subordinates

Soldiers speaking out anonymously say this undermines the war effort and have called for urgent action so that no more manpower or equipment is wasted.

Investigators say it has not been possible to find out who the alleged stolen guns were sold to or where they ended up, but added that there is no evidence they left the country.

The investigation began in the summer when the newspaper was approached by several dozen current and former members of a branch of the Foreign Legion – set up by Kiev to admit fighters from abroad – who complained of ill-treatment.

It has since expanded to both branches, which are run separately by Ukraine’s military intelligence and ground forces, with soldiers saying they contacted journalists as a last resort after complaints to the army, police and politicians were ignored.

Most of the complaints focus on Kapuscinski, a Pole who was a known member of the Pruszkow gang in the early 2000s and has served time in prison in his home country for, among other things, theft, kidnapping for ransom, drugs and stabbings.

He left Poland – where he is still wanted for fraud – and came to Ukraine, where he was charged with aggravated robbery in 2016 and illegal possession of weapons in 2021, before joining the army in February when Putin invaded.

Poland still wants him deported, but Kiev has refused to extradite him and has suspended investigations against him in Ukraine while he serves the army.

Kapuscinski is now in charge of the operations of the branch of the Foreign Legion run by Military Intelligence, including the management of the armory and logistics.

Those who served with him told investigators that weapons delivered to arsenals under his control — including several hundred rifle bayonets and a similar number of handguns — had a “bad habit” of disappearing.

Others said they were ordered to load guns into civilian vehicles under his direction — where they also saw NLAW tubes and Javelin canisters — before being driven off and never seen again.

Soldiers also accused Kapuscinski of falsely confiscating their personal equipment, including ammunition, drones, holsters or helmets purchased by themselves or sent by private foreign donors to sell.

Fighters claim dozens of Western rifles, anti-tank launchers, pistols, grenades and ammunition have disappeared from bases commanded by corrupt officers (file image)

In one instance, a unit received a shipment of thermal imaging equipment allegedly taken by Kapuscinski, who then tried to sell it back to his own men for $300 each.

One recruit said this behavior was common knowledge and dubbed the “Sasha load” by the men.

Soldiers also complained that Kapuscinski often sent them on suicide missions, ordered them to loot buildings, or gave nonsensical orders.

While many complied out of fear, some resisted and suffered abuse, summary dismissal and – on one occasion – were reportedly threatened with a loaded gun.

An American Jewish recruit, who said Kapuscinski used anti-Semitic language against him, accused him of pointing a gun at him when he refused to hand over some of the equipment he bought for his teammates.

Nadim Khmaladze, a Georgian soldier who left the legion after being sent on what he considered a suicide mission, said Major Vashuk – Kapuscinski’s superior – also pointed a loaded gun at him when he refused to hand over his equipment.

Another who complained said Kapuscinski dragged him out of the hospital while he was being treated for a broken neck, put him on an 18-hour train to Lviv in agonizing pain, and fired him for being a deserter.

A female soldier said Kapuscinski forced her to sit on his lap, tried to kiss her and would call out to women on the street.

Meanwhile, Bohdan, who worked for the other branch of the Foreign Legion under the control of Ukrainian ground forces, was also accused of stealing weapons and abusing men under his command.

Troops said he was prone to violent mood swings, especially when faced with “suicide missions” where he sometimes sent recruits out.

In a video obtained by the Kyiv Independent, Bohdan can be heard telling a recruit: One more word, one more move. You’ll be fucking destroyed.’

Bohdan allegedly threatened to send the man to prison in Ukraine, where he claimed to have contacts who would give him a “good time”.

After months of complaints, Bohdan was transferred from command of one unit to another – still within the Foreign Legion – after which superiors decided to check his old armory to see if anything was missing.

Troops say corruption is not widespread and does not involve advanced Western weapons systems, but hurts effectiveness of Foreign Legion (file image)

They found 54 US-made M4 carbines, several anti-tank weapons such as RPGs and NLAWs, grenades, pistols and a few thousand ammunition missing.

Suspicion also fell on Nikolay Bakaliuk, one of Bohdan’s subordinates, who was in actual control of the armory at the time.

Complaints accuse Bakaliuk of corruption, equipment theft and bullying.

None of the missing weapons have been recovered, and Ukrainian officials say it is very difficult to track down small arms once they reach unit level because they can easily be written off as destroyed or lost to the enemy.

An official investigation has now been opened into Kapuscinski by the Luhansk Specialized Military and Defense Prosecutor on allegations of abuse of power.

He has not yet been named as a suspect, but could face up to 12 years in prison if charged and subsequently found guilty.

Bohdan is not under investigation, but members of the Legion say he has reformed his behavior since being relieved of his previous command.

He gave detailed denials to the Independent of all allegations against him.

Bohdan said his superiors are also “investigating” claims against Bakaliuk, but no official investigation has yet been launched. Bakaliuk has also denied the allegations.

While evidence of corruption, brutality and incompetence within the Russian military is widespread, it is rare to see such an insight into the ranks of Ukraine.

Those who did complain made it clear that such problems are not widespread and limited to individual commanders or units, but that they do exist.

One soldier said: ‘It dishonors the Ukrainian army. It dishonors the Legion as a whole. And I find that extremely frustrating.’