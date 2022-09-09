Ukrainian forces threaten Russian supply lines after lightning advance in east

Rapidly advancing Ukrainian troops on Friday approached the main rail line supplying Russian troops in the east, after the collapse of part of the Russian frontline caused the war’s most dramatic shift in momentum since its first few weeks.

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said troops in the past week have “liberated dozens of settlements” and reclaimed more than 1,000 square km (385 square miles) of territory in the Kharkov region to the east and Kherson to the south.

Zelenskiy posted a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had captured the eastern city of Balakliia, located along a stretch of front extending south of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

The Ukrainian army said it had advanced nearly 50 km through that front after an attack that seemed to surprise the Russians.

It was the first lightning advance of its kind in months reported by both sides, in a war largely characterized by brutal fighting on the front lines since Russia abandoned its disastrous attack on the capital Kiev in March.

Nearly 24 hours after Ukraine announced the breakthrough on the Kharkiv front, Russia has yet to respond publicly. The Kremlin declined to comment Friday and referred questions to the Russian military.

Ukraine has not allowed independent journalists into the area to confirm the extent of its claims. But Ukrainian news websites have shown photos of troops cheering from armored vehicles as they roar past street signs bearing the names of formerly Russian-occupied cities, and Russian troops surrendering on the side of the road.

“We’re seeing success in Kherson now, we’re seeing some success in Kharkov and so that’s very, very encouraging,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a news conference with his Czech counterpart in Prague.

The think tank Institute for the Study of War said the Ukrainians are now within just 15 km of Kupiansk, a vital hub for the main railway lines on which Moscow has long relied to supply its troops on the battlefields to the east. Since Russian forces were defeated at Kiev in March, Moscow has used its firepower advantage to make slow progress by bombing towns and villages. But that tactic depends on tons of ammunition a day reaching the front lines by train from western Russia.

So far, Russia had successfully repulsed Ukraine’s attempts to shut down that railway. Ukraine’s General Staff said early on Friday retreating Russian troops were trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment near Kharkov.

“Thanks to skilful and coordinated actions, the armed forces of Ukraine, with the support of the local population, have advanced nearly 50 km in three days.” Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have been displaced from their homes and Russian forces have destroyed entire cities since Moscow launched a “special military operation” in February to “disarm” Ukraine. Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians.

In the latest reported attack on civilians, Ukrainian officials said Russia hit a hospital near the international border in the northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning. Reuters could not independently confirm the report. “Russian aviation has fired at a hospital without crossing the Ukrainian border. The building has been destroyed and there are injuries,” regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi told Telegram.

Breakthrough

Ukraine’s surprising breakthrough in the east came a week after Kiev announced the start of a long-awaited counter-offensive hundreds of miles away, across the frontline, in Kherson province to the south.

Ukrainian officials say Russia has moved thousands of troops south to respond to Kherson’s advance, leaving other parts of the frontline unprotected and creating the opportunity for the lightning strike to the east.

“We found a weak spot where the enemy was not ready,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube.

So far, less information has come out about the campaign in the south, with Ukraine keeping journalists away and releasing few details.

Ukraine has used new West-supplied artillery and missiles to hit Russian rear positions there, aiming to trap thousands of Russian troops on the western bank of the wide Dnipro River and cut them off from supplies.

Arestovych recognized that progress in the south had not yet been as rapid as the sudden breakthrough in the east. Russia’s state news agency RIA quoted Kherson’s Russian-appointed authorities as saying that some Ukrainian troops were captured during the counter-attack and that some of the Polish tanks they used were destroyed. Reuters was unable to verify those messages.

The United Nations accused Moscow of refusing entry to thousands of prisoners of war. Matilda Bogner, the head of a UN human rights monitoring team in Ukraine, describes documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners held by Russian forces and their proxies.

UN observers had also documented incidents of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war by Ukraine, giving them unimpeded access, she said. Ukraine has said it will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.

Moscow denies the abuse of prisoners. Dozens of Ukrainian troops died in a fiery explosion while detained by pro-Russian authorities in July in what Kiev called a massacre. Moscow blamed the Ukrainian shelling.

North of the battlefield, Russian missiles hit multiple areas in Kharkiv on Thursday, causing extensive damage and casualties, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

“We’re afraid… You can’t get used to it, never,” resident Olena Rudenko told Reuters.

(Reuters)