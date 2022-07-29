Ukrainian cyclist cheats death as Russian missile strikes just moments after she has pedalled away

This is the heartbreaking moment when a woman cheated death as she cycled down a road in Ukraine just seconds before a missile hit the same path.

Footage shows a woman peacefully cycling on a deserted residential road outside the Leninsky Prospekt apartment complex in Donetsk.

Just 10 seconds later, a catastrophic explosion can be heard before a shower of debris pours down from the building.

Windows from above are thrown into the street by the impact of the explosion and a cloud of smoke covers the courtyard, which appears to contain what was once a children’s playground.

Footage from miles away shows the magnitude of the explosion as plumes of smoke pour over the city.

It comes as Russian troops accused Kiev of attacking Olenivka prison in Donesk at night using US-supplied HIMARS missile systems in an attack that left 75 injured.

But Ukraine said Putin’s men carried out “targeted artillery shelling” in an attempt to accuse Ukraine of war crimes and hide any evidence of their torture and mass executions in prison.

The Kremlin’s defense ministry said this morning that eight employees of the detention center were also injured.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in Donetsk, estimated the death toll at 47 people. Territorial forces of the separatist state said 53 people died.

A total of 193 people were held in prison at the time of the strike, Pushilin said in comments broadcast on Russian state television.

Pushilin, the leader of Donetsk, claimed that Kiev troops went to jail because Ukrainian POWs began testifying.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement: “The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted artillery shelling against a correctional facility in the Olenivka settlement, in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian detainees were also held.

“In this way, the Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals – to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, but also to hide the torture of prisoners and executions…”

Ukrainian authorities in the Donetsk region also said today that Russia continues to fire on civilian targets in Ukrainian-occupied areas.

“The fighting in the region is intensifying by the day and civilians must evacuate while they still can,” said Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

“The Russian military is not concerned about civilian casualties. They crush towns and villages in the region.’

Countless Ukrainian soldiers were taken to prisons in Russian-controlled areas, such as the Donetsk region, a breakaway region of eastern Ukraine run by Russian-backed separatist authorities.

Some have returned to Ukraine as part of the prisoner exchange with Russia, but families of others have no idea if their loved ones are still alive or if they will ever come home.