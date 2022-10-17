Ukrainian conductor is shot dead by Russian troops in Kherson for refusing to take part in concert

A military commissar in charge of recruitment for Vladimir Putin’s chaotic mobilization campaign has been found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances prompting a murder investigation.

The body of Lieutenant Colonel Roman Malyk, 49, was discovered near the fence of his home in a village in the Primorsky region of Russia.

Some reports said he died by hanging.

Russian police have opened a murder investigation, but have not ruled out suicide.

On Telegram, there are rumors that Malyk, described as ‘well-adjusted and confident’, was killed.

The married father of two was a veteran of Russia’s war in Chechnya, and friends and family vehemently denied he had committed suicide.

He was responsible for recruitment in the Partizan district and the surrounding areas of the Primorsky region.

He was described by friends as a ‘strong and courageous man’ who ‘did not break under the weight of harsh military events and heavy losses’ in Chechnya.

“He was a man of his word and deed, known and respected in the town for his honesty and integrity,” he said.

His ‘suspicious’ death comes after a wave of attacks on mobilization offices across Russia, as well as several gas chiefs who have died under mysterious circumstances.

As many as 70 offices have been hit with Molotov cocktails as anger grows over the recruitment.

There is growing outrage over mobilization officials who are forcibly recruiting men with little or no training in apparent breach of the rules.

Armed conscription-snapping squads of conscription officers backed by police have been operating in Russian cities, grabbing men on underground trains, on the streets and in offices.

Russia has introduced additional security for mobilization teams and recruitment offices amid a demand from Putin to find an additional 80,000 men to complete a total of 300,000 recruits for the initial phase of conscription.

They must be protected by national guards, said MP Alexander Khinshtein.

The mobilization has led to hundreds and thousands of men fleeing abroad and voting with their feet against Putin.

Earlier this month in neighboring Khabarovsk Region, Yury Laiko, 41, a military conscription commissar, was dismissed amid chaos over the forced mobilization of local men.

He was blamed for ‘mistakes’ in the manic call-up of thousands of reservists in the greater Khabarovsk area, half of whom were found ‘unfit for service’.

Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov said that ‘several thousand of our compatriots received summonses and arrived at military registration and enlistment offices.

“Half of them returned home because we didn’t meet the selection criteria for military service…[so] military commissar Yury Laiko was dismissed’.