Ukrainian-born classical singer, 42, loses her job after being hounded by possessive ex-boyfriend

A classical music singer lost her teacher job after being hunted by a possessive ex-boyfriend who was furious that she had taken her mother into their home.

Oleksandra Antonova, 42, continued to live in fear after 37-year-old Robert Pugh bombarded her with phone calls, arrived at her home uninvited with flowers, showed up at work and waited for hours to see her.

The Ukrainian-born choirmaster from Denton, Greater Manchester, said she later lost her job at Tameside College, where she worked as a music teacher, due to fear caused by the harassment.

Pugh “teased” Miss Antonova into letting him move into a flat she had bought and became angry when she moved in with her Ukrainian mother, saying “she doesn’t even speak English.”

In a telephone conversation, Pugh was quoted as saying ‘Don’t think I can’t reach you, I can reach you anywhere’, to which Miss Antonova replied ‘Please stop chasing me’.

The mother of one, who is a concert pianist, told police: ‘Ever since this person came into my life, I have suffered from anxiety and depression. I feel very insecure in my own home and I just want to continue my normal life without him. My personality is not the same as before.’

At Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester Pugh, who lives with his parents in Prescot, near Liverpool, admitted to being harassed and was banned from contacting Miss Antonova for five years under a restraining order.

The court learned that the couple had met around Christmas 2020 and lived together briefly.

Tom Sherrington’s accuser said: “Initially the relationship went well with each other and there was genuine affection. However, the relationship changed in May 2021 when the defendant became angry after Oleksandra had friends without telling him.

She bought a house in Denton in July 2021 and after some bullying, she reluctantly let Pugh move in with her. But a few months later, Oleksandra invited her elderly Ukrainian mother to live with them.

The defendant did not like this and complained that ‘she doesn’t even speak English’. He also claimed that the house belonged to him more than her mother’s.

The first police call came on January 1, when the defendant became annoyed that Oleksandra and her mother wanted to eat Ukrainian food in the house and that he felt left out.

“This started an argument between the two, which broke out just as Pugh picked up a gin bottle and threw it at Oleksandra. She locked herself in the bathroom, but he opened the lock with a coin and her mother had to come between the two and break it open.

“After this they took some time apart, but Pugh kept showing up at the house every now and then with flowers begging her to take him back.

One day, trying to stop her from leaving her house, Pugh jumped in her car and threw coffee on her. He then got into his car and drove to her car, blocking her from the driveway exit.

“When they were both home together, she got into the habit of locking herself in the bathroom to stay away from him.”

Mr Sherrington added: ‘The defendant also showed up frequently at the school where she worked as a classical music teacher. Witnesses say he waited there for hours to see her. Once, she recorded 38 missed calls and countless messages from him. Then she blocked his number.

In one phone call, the defendant was quoted as saying, ‘Don’t think I can’t reach you, I can reach you anywhere’. She said please stop chasing me

In her personal victim statement, Oleksandra said she had already left her other family in Ukraine and refused to tell her family and friends about the relationship. She said that throughout the relationship, he insisted that she could trust him but that she had to work for days to cope with her situation and she was eventually diagnosed with anxiety.

“He kept gasping when she got anxious and told her to keep taking her pills. He constantly demanded attention. She lost her job because of the fear she felt and the police investigation into her relationship.’

As an extenuating circumstance, attorney Martin Sharpe said character references referred to Pugh as “shy, quiet and polite.”

He added: “We are dealing with a 37-year-old ‘boy’ man whose level of emotional understanding is limited. It was intended that his behavior would cause suffering to the victim and he admits that. According to a probation report, he has trouble grasping emotional concepts.’

Pugh was also sentenced to five months in prison with an 18-month suspension and was sentenced to complete a “Building Better Relationships” rehabilitation program. He shook his head throughout the sentence, refusing to admit the facts.

The judge, Miss Recorder Abigail Hudson, told him, “I must say I am concerned about your conduct, about what you have done. It’s clear to me that you don’t understand when your behavior becomes overbearing. Obviously she doesn’t want you there and it seems to me that this is a young man who needs to grow up.’

According to her LinkedIn page, Ms. Antonova, who was educated at the Kharkiv National University of Arts, the leading music and drama institution of higher education in Ukraine, obtained the maximum level 8 for piano and was a choir director and choir director.

After moving to the UK, she was a singer in the Manchester Chamber Choir before joining the staff of Tameside College in 2016 as a singing teacher. She is also principal of a local drama school.