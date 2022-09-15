Ukraine’s Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after visiting the battlefield, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said. Read the FRANCE 24 live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

01:30 am: Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s car was involved in a road accident in Kiev, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Nykyforov – who did not say when the accident happened – said Zelensky’s car had collided with a private vehicle.

“The president has been examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said, adding that the accident would be investigated.

Doctors accompanying Zelensky gave the driver of the private car emergency assistance and placed him in an ambulance, he said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelensky’s office released the video of the late-night speech the president delivers every day.

12:15 p.m.: Ukraine wants UN to allow Zelensky to address world leaders via video

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly will consider a proposal Friday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the annual meeting of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.

Diplomats expect Russia to vote on the proposed decision, which was prepared by Ukraine. Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday that Russia opposes allowing Zelensky to speak via video.

“Zelensky perfectly travels across the country … but he can’t come here. And if you can’t come, that means you send your representative to speak at the General Assembly,” Nebenzia told reporters.

In a note to members of the General Assembly, the UN mission to Ukraine said that Zelensky “cannot personally participate in General Assembly meetings because of the continued Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

He is currently scheduled to address the UN high-level meeting on Wednesday, September 21.

9:00 p.m.: ‘Izium is now considered absolutely under Ukrainian control’

Gulliver Cragg of FRANCE 24 reports from Kharkiv on Zelensky’s visit to the newly liberated city of Izium, saying that the arrival of the president means absolute Ukrainian rule over the city and its environs.







01:08

8:50 p.m.: Biden administration discusses new Russia measures with Congress

The Biden administration is discussing with Congress “analogue measures” to impose on Russia rather than measures sponsored by the state as terrorism, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday.

“We are discussing analogous measures with Congress,” Price told a news conference, noting President Joe Biden’s recent statement that he would not approve of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

7:37 PM: Ukrainian city faces rising river after Russian attack

The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being washed away.

“Rockets were aimed at works of art. This caused the water level of (the) Inhulets River to rise and threaten the city,” he tweeted.

8 Russian missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih today. Rockets were aimed at hydraulic structures. This raised the water level of the Inhulets River and threatened the city. Russia clearly wants to create a crisis situation, – deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko pic.twitter.com/t7jf6E1qT0 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 14, 2022



(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)