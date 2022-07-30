President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the shelling of a prison in the separatist-controlled east by Ukrainian soldiers was a “deliberate Russian war crime” that had claimed more than 50 lives. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:49 am: ‘Green light from Russia’ awaits Ukraine grain export

Kiev is ready to export grain and is waiting for the signal to proceed with the first shipment. But “we don’t know exactly” when this could happen, FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reported from Odessa.

“There was talk yesterday that it would happen; the United Nations expressed the hope that yesterday it would already be possible for the first of these ships to leave the port; that has not happened. The Ukrainian side has said they are waiting on the green light from the United Nations and Turkey — who are really just the go-betweens in this discussion. I think it’s a green light from Russia that everyone is waiting for.”

5:35 a.m.: Russia plans to untie Ukraine from world map, UN envoy tells UN

The US ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that there should be no more doubts that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine “and completely remove it from the world map”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that the United States is seeing growing signs that Russia is laying the groundwork to try to annex all of Ukraine’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including by installing “illegitimate proxy officers in Russian-occupied territories for the purpose of holding mock referendums or making a decision to join Russia.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “has even stated that this is Russia’s war target,” she said. Lavrov told an Arab summit in Cairo on Sunday that Moscow’s overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its “unacceptable regime.”

12:35 p.m.: Ukraine’s Zelensky calls prison strike ‘deliberate Russian war crime’

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the shelling of a prison in the separatist-controlled east by Ukrainian soldiers was a “deliberate Russian war crime” that had claimed more than 50 lives.

“Today I received information about the attack by the occupiers on Olenivka (the location of the prison), in the Donetsk region. It is a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than 50 dead,” he said. in his daily address.

Russia- and Moscow-backed separatists had accused Kiev’s troops of attacking the prison earlier on Friday, saying dozens of people were killed and dozens injured. Ukraine denied targeting civilian infrastructure or prisoners of war.

Russian television showed what appeared to be destroyed barracks and tangled metal beds. It also showed blurry images of what appeared to be human bodies.

