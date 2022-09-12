Ukraine’s war economy urgently needs more international support

The writer is governor of the National Bank of Ukraine

Six months ago, Ukraine woke up to the reality that a large-scale war was being waged against the country. We are forced to fight the enemy on two fronts at once – in the combat zones and in the financial world – so that we can secure the means to fight until we win.

Survival and victory require Ukraine to have a strong economic backbone and a reliable financial system. Thanks to enormous efforts, we have managed to ensure the stable functioning of the banking system. Payments from customers are made without interruption. We have prevented outflows of deposits. In fact, hryvnia’s retail deposits have risen by 31.7 percent since the outbreak of hostilities, equivalent to nearly $3.7 billion. Lending to strategically important sectors continues. hryvnia’s corporate loan portfolio has expanded by 6.5 percent or nearly $1 billion.

In addition, we have avoided monetary destabilization. In August, the annual inflation rate in Ukraine was 23.8 percent. Other countries have had much higher inflation during or immediately after a war. Think of Germany after the First World War, South Korea in the early 1950s or Serbia in the early 1990s. Taking into account the global trend of increasing inflation, price growth in Ukraine can be considered an achievement.

Still, it’s too early to relax. Ukraine has benefited from a margin of safety built up before the war. Since the beginning of the year, however, international reserves have shrunk by almost 18 percent. These have allowed us to strengthen the economy, but they won’t last long if we continue to burn them out.

With winter approaching, it’s time for the state’s economic policy priorities to shift in a way that can handle a protracted war effort. This requires an effective redistribution of domestic resources and strong financial support from abroad.

After years of balancing fiscal policies and implementing reforms in monetary policy and finances, Ukraine faces a huge wartime budget deficit. This is inevitable for a country waging a defensive war. According to the Treasury Department, the government needs a minimum of $5 billion per month to close the gap. By the end of 2022, the deficit could reach 25 percent of gross domestic product, excluding international subsidies. History suggests that there are limited ways to finance state spending in a war. National economic stability depends on how successfully the authorities combine these limited methods.

A simple solution would be for the central bank to issue money. But this would erode household savings, deepen crisis trends in the economy, fuel inflation and undermine social stability. Modern European history is full of lessons about the dire political consequences that could follow.

As a candidate for EU membership, Ukraine knows that such action would hamper its prospects. The EU’s founding treaty explicitly prohibits NCBs from financing their governments. Ukraine needs other sources of financial support for its economy.

What are they? First, Ukraine needs to revive domestic lending by issuing government debt on market-driven terms. The aim is to shift the burden of financing the deficit to the post-war era. However, this process must be structured in such a way as to prevent the public debt from continuing to rise in peacetime. Second, Ukraine needs to reduce the deficit by cutting non-priority spending and raising taxes. And thirdly, international financial support for Ukraine should increase.

Russia’s strategic goal is to undermine Ukraine’s economic resilience. Financial support from our partners is therefore almost as important as military support. They have already given Ukraine more than $17 billion in aid. By the end of the year, we expect another $12 billion.

The launch of a new cooperation program with the IMF will send an important signal to creditors. The IMF has always assisted Ukraine in times of crisis. Following the Russian occupation of part of Ukraine, a four-year program worth $17.5 billion was launched in 2015. This support from the IMF was part of a package of about $40 billion in international financial aid to Ukraine.

Coupled with strong sanctions against Russia, a similar aid program will help Ukraine’s ability to fund, tolerate and thwart the aggressor’s ability to fund its war machine. In addition, we believe that the free world’s weak response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and military aggression against Ukraine in 2014-2015 encouraged this year’s large-scale invasion.

If the world community had implemented an adequate sanctions package in 2015, this war might never have broken out and our current and future losses would not have been so enormous.