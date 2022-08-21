Ukraine’s Usyk beats Britain’s Joshua, keeps boxing heavyweight belts

Oleksandr Usyk kissed the blue-and-yellow flag of Ukraine and looked to the Saudi Arabian sky as he waited to find out if he’d honored his war-torn country by retaining his world heavyweight titles.

Hearing the winning words “and still,” an emotional Usyk raised his left arm and pulled the flag across his face.

Six months ago, he patrolled the streets of Kiev with an automatic rifle, defending Ukraine against the invading Russians.

Here, in the ring of King Abdullah Sport City arena, the still-undefeated Usyk had lived up to his reputation as Ukraine’s sporting pride by beating Anthony Joshua in a hard-fought rematch on Saturday to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF belts. preserve.

“I dedicate this victory to my country, to my family, to my team, to all the military defending this country,” said 35-year-old Usyk through a translator. “Thank you very much.”

After a grueling five-month training camp, Usyk entered the arena in a blue-and-yellow top with the words “Colors of Freedom” and supported by words of encouragement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address to the nation.

“We’ll stick together,” the president said. “We help each other. We restore what was destroyed. We fight for all our people. And we cheer for those who represent Ukraine today – especially for Usyk, our man!”

And Usyk started out as the favorite after beating Joshua in the first fight in London last September.

However, the British challenger, a former two-time champion, entered the rematch with a new game plan from his new trainer Robert Garcia: Attack Usyk’s body and keep the pressure on it.

And it almost worked, with Usyk pushed to the limit in the ninth round when he was chased through the ring by Joshua, who landed combinations and aimed for Usyk’s ribs.

Usyk took a deep breath at the bell then came out hard on lap 10, hurting Joshua with an early right hook and forcing him to the ropes for the first time in the fight.

Joshua’s battering continued into the 11th, while the 12th was evenly fought, the fight ended with both fighters – clearly exhausted – on their knees in front of each other on the canvas.

They hugged and Joshua seemed to offer his help to Ukraine’s plight.

Then, in an expletive-laden speech in the ring after grabbing the microphone, Joshua — who was seen moments before picking up two of Usyk’s belts and throwing them to the canvas — hit back at his critics before praising Usyk for being so fought well under the conditions.

“I studied Ukraine and all the champions from your great country,” said Joshua. “I’ve never been there. I don’t know what happens there, but it’s not fun. If Usyk wants to become champion under those circumstances, please raise your hand.”

Usyk was also complimentary about Joshua.

“This is already history,” he said. “Many generations will watch this fight, especially the round where someone tried to beat me hard. But I resisted it and turned it around in a different way.”

Usyk also claimed the Ring Magazine belt with the win. There’s only one heavyweight title Usyk doesn’t own – the WBC about to be vacated by Tyson Fury, who says he’s retired.

When asked about Fury, Usyk said, “I’m sure Tyson Fury isn’t retired yet. I’m sure Tyson Fury wants to fight me. If I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

Two judges gave it to Usyk, one 115-113 and the other 116-112. The other handed the fight to Joshua, 115-113.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, fell for his third loss in 27 fights and his career is at a crossroads.

Where Usyk goes now seems to depend on Fury.

Saudi state television published photos of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the fight. King Salman’s 36-year-old son, the Crown Prince, has pushed for sporting events to come to the kingdom, even as US intelligence believes he ordered the beheading and mutilation of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

(AP)