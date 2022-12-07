Wednesday, December 7, 2022
US

Ukraine’s leader Zelensky is named Time’s 2022 Person of the Year

written by Jacky
Time magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ghost of Ukraine has been named Time’s 2022 Person of the Year after Putin’s invasion plunged the country into war and his leadership drew comparisons to Winston Churchill

  • TIME magazine announced its 2022 Person of the Year on Wednesday
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspired Ukrainians and won worldwide awards for his bravery in resisting Russia’s devastating invasion
  • Other finalists included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ron DeSantis
  • Elon Musk Named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2021

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com and Reuters

published: 13:46, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 13:55, Dec 7, 2022

Time magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “Person of the Year” for 2022. He said he inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his bravery in resisting Russia’s devastating invasion.

At the outbreak of war, when Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian refused to leave Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. He rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and toured his war-torn nation, the publication stated when granting the annual title.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2021, a year in which his electric car company became the most valuable automaker in the world. Time started this tradition in 1927.

Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal announced the magazine’s choice exclusively on TODAY Wednesday.

“Whether you look at this story about Ukraine with a sense of hope or a sense of fear, and of course the story isn’t fully written yet… Zelensky has really galvanized the world in a way that we haven’t seen in decades,” Felsenthal said.

On Tuesday, Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

TIME 2022 PERSON OF THE YEAR FULL LIST

PERSON OF THE YEAR 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky

The Spirit of Ukraine

HEROES OF THE YEAR

The women of Iran

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Black pink

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

Gregory Robinson and the James Webb Telescope

ICON OF THE YEAR

Michelle Joehoe

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Aaron Judge

“Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader rests on the fact that courage is contagious,” Time wrote in an acknowledgment of the 44-year-old leader.

“It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the early days of the invasion, when everyone realized that the president had stuck.”

Zelensky was chosen from a shortlist of nine other finalists.

These included Chinese President Xi Jinping, the U.S. Supreme Court, Elon Musk, Rep. Liz Cheney, MacKenzie Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Iran protesters, gun safety advocates, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter, was the magazine’s pick last year.

King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was Time’s Woman of the Year in 1952 – the year she became monarch.

Meanwhile, climate activist Greta Thunberg, then just 16, made history in 2019 when she was named the most influential.

Also named winners this year, the women of Iran were named 2022 Heroes of the Year. The magazine named Blackpink as Time’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year and Aaron Judge as Time’s 2022 Athlete of the Year.

