Ukraine’s foreign minister pledges to export grain to Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba promised that his beleaguered country will do everything it can to send more grain to Africa as he embarked on his tour of the continent in Senegal this week.

Ukraine will “send boats full of seeds to Africa,” Kuleba said after meeting the Senegalese president and foreign minister in Dakar on Monday.

“We will do our best until the last breath to continue exporting Ukrainian grain to Africa and the world for food security,” Kuleba said at a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart, Aissata Tall Sall.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, the current African Union president, has urged Russia and Ukraine to resume grain exports despite the ongoing war.

Many African countries are highly dependent on grain imports from Russia and Ukraine. Amid market shortages, Russia has sought to portray the West as the bad guy and blame it for rising food prices.

Western leaders, meanwhile, have accused the Kremlin of cynically using food as a weapon and waging an imperialist war of conquest.

So far, Africa has remained somewhat neutral on Ukraine: Some 25 African countries either voted to abstain or did not vote at all on the UN resolution condemning the war in Ukraine earlier this year. Senegal was among those who abstained, and its president told the UN General Assembly last month that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of another Cold War”.

Despite this neutrality, Ukraine’s foreign minister said he wants to deepen his country’s ties with Africa.

“I’m not coming to Africa against anyone,” Kuleba said Monday. “We need to strengthen our cooperation. Our future depends on the relationships we build and what happens every day.”

The Ukrainian minister criticized Russia’s statements.

“The Senegalese may be surprised if they listen to Russian propaganda. Russia wanted to make believe that (the war is because) Ukraine wants to join NATO. Finland wants to join. And yet Russia has not attacked it,” he said.

“Russia also believes that we are one people. This is not true,” Kuleba said. “The language we speak is not the same. We have a different culture and a different people. If someone tries to impose a doctrine on you, you would reject it.”

PART: