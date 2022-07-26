Ukraine’s First Lady tells Piers Morgan the war has made her marriage to Zelensky stronger 

Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife have revealed that Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought them closer and made their marriage even stronger.

The president and his First Lady, Olena Zelenska, told Piers Morgan on Talk TV that they are now “more interested in each other” as a result of the brutal war.

A trailer for the interview airing tomorrow night shows the couple sitting in Kiev discussing their strengthening relationship.

Morgan asks the couple, “Situations like this can make or break a marriage. Do you think your marriage is stronger because of what you’ve been through?’

Zelenska replies, “I agree with the theory that marriage grows stronger with challenges. I think it would be the same in our case.

Piers Morgan spoke to the couple who have been married for 19 years from the Ukrainian capital

“We have become more interested in each other, I think it would be the same story in our case.

“We still have something to say to each other, so I wish this challenge could make us more united.”

The First Lady then turns to her husband, who leads Ukraine’s incredible resistance to the invading forces for five months, and asks him his opinion on their marriage.

Zelensky replies, “My answer would be no different.”

His wife jokingly retorts: “You have to have your own opinion about it.”

Laughing, the president then says: ‘When you sit next to me, your opinion comes first!

Zelenska said: ‘We still have something to say to each other, so I wish this challenge can make us more united’

The Ukrainian president married Olena in 2003 and they have two children together, Kyrylo, nine, and Oleksandra, 18.

“But I would say, I have no other experience, I only have one wife and I am happy.”

She was sworn in as the First Lady of Ukraine after Zelensky was elected president in 2019.

Last week, she said the invasion of her country stole her son’s childhood, and Kyrylo now dreams of becoming a soldier when he’s older.

Zelenska said in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday that their young son has lost all interest in the hobbies he enjoyed before the war started in February.

Through a translator, she told NBC’s Peter Alexander that she can’t get him back to “do arts and humanities.” When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Zelenska said: ‘Of course he wants to be a soldier.’

Now, she said, that’s what all Ukrainian boys dream about.

Pictured: Olena Zelenska with husband Volodymyr Zelensky and their children, Oleksandra and Kyrylo. When asked what her son wants to be when he grows up, Zelenska said: ‘Of course he wants to be a soldier.’ Now, she said, that’s what all Ukrainian boys dream about

Last week, Zelenska visited America on a diplomatic mission to Washington to appeal directly to Congress for more air defense systems.

‘Before the war, my son was in the folk dance ensemble. He played the piano. He learned English. He went to the sports club, of course,” she said.

But after nearly five months of Ukraine at war with Russia, ‘all he wants is’ [learn] is martial arts and how to use a gun,” she said.

In an emotional speech, she called on the weapon systems to save “children in prams” from death from Russian missiles.

“Those are Russia’s hunger games: hunting peaceful people,” Zelenska said, showing photos of a three-year-old now using prosthetic limbs after she was caught in one of Russia’s indiscriminate assaults.

“They will never broadcast this on their news. That’s why I’m showing it to you here.

“I don’t want to address you as first lady, but as daughter and mother,” Zelenska said. “An unprovoked invasive terrorist war is being waged against my country.” “Russia is destroying our people,” she added.

Firefighters work at the site of a residential area damaged by a Russian missile attack in the Zatoka . settlement today

Rescuers remove debris to find people’s bodies at the Central House of Culture, after a military attack on a building in Kharkiv today

A house on the outskirts of Odessa is completely destroyed today as Russian bombing continues

It comes as Russian forces have launched multiple rocket attacks on targets on the Black Sea coast near the southern port city of Odessa and in Mykolaiv today.

The attacks come days after Russian strikes hit the port of Odessa, calling into question a breakthrough agreement to re-open Ukraine’s grain exports disrupted by the invasion of Moscow.

“A massive missile attack, using aircraft, was launched from the Black Sea in southern Ukraine,” the country’s southern military command said on Facebook.

Rescue workers were on the ground near Odessa, where “residential buildings” near the coast were hit by the attacks, the army said.

Zelensky released a video showing debris scattered over badly damaged homes in Zatoka, a popular resort town west of Odessa.

“No military bases, no troops. Russian terrorists just wanted to shoot. They will be held accountable for all of this,” Zelensky said in an Instagram post.

Firefighters gather near tank trucks as they work to put out a fire at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Donetsk

Rescuers clear the rubble of the House of Culture destroyed by a Russian missile attack

Rescuers are working today to remove a woman’s dead body from rubble in Chihuiv after latest Russian strike

Odessa region official Sergiy Bratchuk told Ukrainian TV that “only one person” was injured in the Zatoka attack. There were no casualties.

The military said “port infrastructure” was targeted in the neighboring Mykolaiv region, which was also hit by S-300 missile systems deployed in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.

Governor Vitaliy Kim posted a video of the attack on the city of Mykolaiv, with multiple explosions and clouds of black smoke rising from the ground.

“A critical infrastructure object and a car company have been damaged,” Kim said on Telegram.

The mayor of Mikolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said the city’s boiler plant was damaged.

Kim later said in television comments that Russia has launched six cruise missiles from the air and twelve S-300 missiles, some of which have been intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

“They destroyed three sections of a disused railway bridge and other infrastructure,” Kim said, adding that there were no casualties.

Kiev said Monday it was still preparing to resume exports and hoped to send the first ships from one of three ports in the Odessa region this week.