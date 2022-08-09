WhatsNew2Day
Ukraine's digital transformation on 'war footing', minister says

World
By Merry


FRANCE 24 sat down with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation. The ministry was established in 2019 because President Volodymyr Zelensky promised that Ukraine would be a pioneering e-government. Since the Russian invasion, digital transformation has been put on “war basis,” Fedorov said. He told Gulliver Cragg of FRANCE 24 about several projects: a chatbot that allows people to send information about the movements of the Russian army, a joint project on drones with the Ukrainian army and the use of artificial intelligence for facial recognition. The latter includes identifying fallen Russian soldiers and informing their families via social media.

