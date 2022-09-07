Ukraine warns nuclear conflict cannot be ruled out with ‘prospect of WWIII already visible’

The Ukrainian military leader has claimed there is an immediate risk of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons “under certain circumstances”.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, added that it is impossible to rule out the direct involvement of world powers in what he described as a “limited” nuclear war.

Zaluzhnyi said in an article published by the state news agency uinform: ‘There is a direct threat of the use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian armed forces.

Ukraine’s military leader has claimed there is an immediate risk of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons “in certain circumstances” (Photo: Russia’s Sarmat missile launch in April)

A damaged car and building are seen today after shelling during the war between Russia and Ukraine in Kharkiv

Ukrainian soldiers riding a BTR amphibious armored car (APC) driving out of Bakhmut

Fighting on the territory of Ukraine has already shown how much the Russian Federation neglects the issues of global nuclear security, even in a conventional war.

Notably, since July 2022, Russian forces have set up a military base at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, deploying heavy artillery, including BM-30 Smerch missile launchers, on the grounds.

It is hard to imagine that even nuclear strikes will allow Russia to break Ukraine’s will to resist. But the threat that will arise for all of Europe cannot be ignored.

“Even the possibility of direct involvement of the world’s leading powers in a ‘limited’ nuclear conflict, drawing closer to the prospect of World War III, cannot be completely ruled out.”

The military chief warned that such a provocation would cause chaos around the world.

Russia has resumed shelling near Zaporizhzhya just a day after the United Nations nuclear watchdog urged the warring parties to create a safe zone.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi (pictured), the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, said Russia could use nuclear weapons

He said: ‘Any Russian attempt at practical steps in the use of tactical nuclear weapons must be prevented by using the entire arsenal of resources available to world powers.

“After all, from this moment on, the Russian Federation becomes not only a threat to the peaceful coexistence of Ukraine, its neighbors and a number of European countries, but also a real terrorist state on a global scale.”

The town of Nikopol, across the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was shelled by rockets and heavy artillery, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. The report could not be independently verified.

“There are fires, blackouts and other things in the (factory) that force us to prepare the local population for the consequences of the nuclear danger,” Reznichenko said. Officials have been distributing iodine pills to residents in recent days to help protect them in the event of a radiation leak.

The fighting around the factory has raised international alarm.

The head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned the UN Security Council on Tuesday that “something very, very catastrophic could happen” in Zaporizhzhya.

The IAEA urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security zone” around the plant.

The fear is that the fighting could cause a disaster on the scale of the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986.

Neither Moscow nor Kiev officials would immediately commit to the idea of ​​a security zone, saying more details of the proposal were needed.

Due to the damage from the fighting, the plant only generates electricity to power its security systems, a senior Ukrainian official said.

The plant normally relies on external power to run the systems that keep the reactor cores cool and prevent them from melting.

A Ukrainian firefighter tries to put out a fire in a destroyed residential building after a Russian military attack in Slovenia

Ruins of a psychiatric hospital seen after the Russian nighttime shelling in Kramatorsk

Any further power outages could force the plant to use backup diesel generators, but that would mean pulling four diesel trucks a day through the fighting, said Oleh Korikov, Ukraine’s acting Superintendent for Nuclear and Radiation Safety.

“We could be in a situation where we run out of diesel,” he said. ‘And that can lead to an accident with damage to the active zone of the reactors and the release of radioactive products into the environment.’

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the factory also had to switch on its diesel generators at the end of last month due to damage.

Authorities might consider closing the plant, Korikov said, without giving details on how that would work.

The plant’s operator, Energoatom, said that despite the shelling, Ukrainian personnel still working at the Russian-occupied plant will try to restore external power through at least one of its seven outside lines in the coming days.

In other developments, Putin defied pressure to end the war, saying that Moscow will continue its offensive in Ukraine until it achieves its goals. He mocked Western attempts to stop Russia with sanctions.

A local resident walks past a street market destroyed by military attacks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in Saltivka

Heavy fighting was reported on three fronts: in the north, near the city of Kharkov; to the east, in the industrial region of Donbas with mines and factories; and to the south, in the Kherson region, where Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive to try to recapture territory occupied by the Russians early in the war.

Ukrainian forces have taken control of an unspecified number of towns in the Kherson region, military spokesman Nataliya Humenyuk said.

The eastern city of Sloviansk came under Russian fire on Wednesday morning and a school and another building were damaged, according to the head of the city administration, Vadym Lyakh.

Firefighters dug deep into the smoldering rubble of an apartment building and removed at least one body. Chunks of brick, masonry and concrete lay among torn tree branches, broken glass and roof tiles. Metal doors, buckled from the force of the blast, hung from their hinges.

The strike came around 4 a.m., said resident Raisa Smelkova, 75, who lives in another part of the building. She and her husband were unharmed. The couple witnessed the fighting in Ukraine in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region.

“What’s happening now isn’t just scary, it’s horrifying,” she said. “There is more destruction. Everything is worse. Simply everything.’

The Russian army held large-scale military exercises that began last week and ended Wednesday in the east of the country, involving troops from China. It was seen as another sign of ever closer ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the war.