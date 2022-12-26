Ukraine wants to hold peace summit this winter: FM

KIEV, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev is counting on a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine by the end of February, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Monday.

“The UN could be the best platform to hold this summit,” Kuleba said, suggesting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be a possible mediator for the peace negotiations.

Kuleba said he believes Russia is not ready for peace talks, although the minister pointed out that “every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table”.

While commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to the United States, Kuleba said he was “absolutely pleased” with the results.

Zelensky presented a peace plan to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at the G20 summit in Indonesia last month.

