Ukraine wants a special tribunal to prosecute Putin. Can it work?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States to support the creation of a special tribunal to try Russian leaders for aggression against Ukraine.

“Peace is impossible without justice and justice is impossible without due process,” Zelenskyy said in a video message read by Andriy Yermak, his presidential chief of staff, at an event held by the United States Institute of Peace on Wednesday.

“It is therefore indispensable for this peace formula to establish a special tribunal for the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine,” he added.

The president’s plea stemmed from a months-long effort by Ukrainian representatives to lobby European countries and the US for the establishment of a special tribunal.

Often referred to as the “mother of all crimes,” the crime of aggression is committed when a country’s leaders illegally use military force against another state – in this case, the accused would be Russian President Vladimir Putin and his neighbor.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot prosecute nationals of a non-member state for the crime of aggression, and Russia is not a member of the ICC.

The ICC instead investigates war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine that are difficult to link directly to Kremlin orders.

However, some experts have expressed doubts about the legality of a special tribunal and concerns about the issue of selective justice.

support from the UN

The push for a special tribunal gained momentum last week after Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, backed the proposal. Soon after, France became the first European country to publicly declare its support. Baltic states and the Netherlands are also reportedly on board, while the US, Germany and the UK have expressed reservations.

Von der Leyen said the special tribunal could only be formed with the support of the United Nations. Since Russia has veto power in the UN Security Council due to its status as a permanent member, a vote could only stand a chance at the UN General Assembly. The Kremlin strongly rejected the proposal, saying it would have no legitimacy.

The Commission proposed two options. A self-contained international tribunal based on a multilateral treaty or a “hybrid court” integrated into a national legal system with international judges. In either case, the UN’s blessing would be “essential,” a committee said paper published 30 Nov.

The tribunal would focus on a small number of defendants, including Russia’s political leaders and senior military leaders, who would likely not have faced trial at the ICC, said Philippe Sands, a professor of international law at University College London, who was the first to propose the establishment of the special tribunal.

“I foresaw the possibility of ending up in three to four years with a handful of low-ranking individuals being charged before the ICC — but not those ultimately responsible for the atrocity,” Sands told Al Jazeera.

After fleshing out the idea for a tribunal in a Financial Times op-ed, Sands said he received an unexpected barrage of calls from experts and leaders, including former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

“And now a draft proposal is circulating at the United Nations General Assembly,” he said.

While the odds of seeing Putin and other senior Russian officials appear before an international court are currently slim, Sands believes it could persuade those in Putin’s inner circle to break ranks.

“For me, the idea of ​​a special tribunal is a means to an end, not an end in itself,” he said.

Justice a la carte

However, opponents of the special tribunal say it would divert money from the ICC and undermine its work.

Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, opposed the idea of ​​a tribunal, saying that while the ICC cannot prosecute Putin for war crimes as a head of state has immunity, his senior officials can be tried.

“We need to avoid fragmentation and instead work towards consolidation,” Khan said at the annual meeting of the ICC’s oversight body on Monday.

The tribunal would also require a huge effort from the EU to win support from countries in the South who might see it as a display of selective justice, said Makane Moïse Mbengue, a professor of international law at the University of Geneva.

The mid-November UN resolution calling on Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine was passed by 94 votes to 14, with 74 abstentions.

“Such a high number of abstentions indicates that countries do not necessarily agree that Ukraine should be given special legal treatment,” Mbengue, who is also president of the African Society of International Law, told Al Jazeera.

In contrast, 35 countries abstained from voting on the UN resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four areas of Ukraine.

Pushing for the creation of a tribunal against Moscow has also drawn suspicion from those who wonder why the same move was not applied to tackle other international crimes, including the US-UK invasion of Iraq.

“There is a sense that international justice is a bit à la carte,” added Mbengue.

The prospect of a UN resolution being passed by a weak majority would also send a negative signal about the international community’s support for Ukraine.

For this reason, the EU’s decision to publicly endorse the tribunal was met with some irritation from several UN member states, especially the G7 countries who were concerned that a vote at the General Assembly would lead to “an excessive polarization between the South and North,” said a diplomatic source with expertise.

There are also concerns about the precedent the tribunal would set. “If you can do it with Russia today, you can do it with me tomorrow,” the source added.

There are also questions about the legal basis of the options outlined by the EU and the actual effect the court would have. It is not yet clear how the tribunal will deal with the issue of the immunity of heads of state.

In addition, “the body would not have the support of the Security Council, meaning there would be no legal obligation from other countries to cooperate,” said Anthony Dworkin, senior policy officer at the European Council on Foreign Relations on human rights and security issues. justice.

As a result, an investigation at the court would “linger something [Putin]but not something he should be strongly afraid of,” he added.