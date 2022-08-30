Ukraine used fake wooden HIMARS to lure Russia into wasting cruise missiles

Ukraine has used a fleet of decoys resembling advanced US missile systems (HIMARS) to trick Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on fake targets.

The Ukrainian decoys are made of wood but, according to The Washington Post, can be indistinguishable from an artillery battery through the lens of Russian drones, which relay their locations to naval cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

“If the UAVs see the battery, it’s like a VIP target,” a senior Ukrainian official said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles encountering long-range artillery replicas.

Ukraine has used a fleet of decoys resembling advanced US missile systems (HIMARS) to trick Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on fake targets

A senior Ukrainian official who spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity said the decoys towed at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles after a few weeks in the field, an initial success that prompted Ukraine to produce the replicas for wider uses.

The use of decoys with missile systems also points to Ukraine’s willingness to use unorthodox tactics in its fight against an army that can defeat it faster on the battlefield.

The destruction of Ukrainian replicas may explain why Russia has repeatedly boasted of destroying many US-made missiles, including HIMARS’ long-range missile systems, claims the US has described as “blatantly false.”

“They have claimed to have hit more HIMARS than we sent,” said a US diplomat.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last month ordered his generals to prioritize the destruction of long-range artillery systems after they hit key Russian supply lines.

Almost every week, Shoigu and other Russian defense officials announce new successful attacks on Western-supplied missile systems, including the lighter US-made HIMARS.

The Ukrainian decoys are made of wood, but can be indistinguishable from an artillery battery through the lens of Russian drones

The destruction of Ukrainian replicas may explain why Russia has repeatedly boasted of destroying many US-made missiles, including HIMARS’ long-range missile systems, claims the US has described as “blatantly false.”

However, a Pentagon spokesperson categorically denied Russia’s claims, stating that all US-supplied HIMARS were responsible.

“We are aware of Secretary Shoigu’s latest claims, and they are again manifestly false,” said Todd Breasseale, acting Pentagon spokesman.

“What is happening, however, is that the Ukrainians are using each of the fully accounted precision missile systems with devastating accuracy and effectiveness.”

The Pentagon says it has supplied 16 HIMARS to Ukraine since the start of the war.

US allies have supplied M270 missile systems with similar functionality.

“If the Russians think they hit a HIMARS, they will claim they hit a HIMARS,” said George Barros, a military researcher at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.

“It is entirely possible that Russian troops are exaggerating their battle damage estimates after hitting HIMAR decoys.”

The battlefield benefits of decoys for Ukraine are twofold, military analysts say.

A Pentagon spokesperson categorically denied Russia’s claims, stating that all US-supplied HIMARS were responsible for

US defense officials say Russia’s stock of precision-guided missiles is running low and US export controls on microchips are making it “a lot harder” for Russia to replenish those munitions, said Colin Kahl, deputy defense secretary for policy, earlier this month. .

“A Kalibr missile launched at a fake HIMARS target in a field is a missile that cannot be used against a Ukrainian city,” said Rob Lee, a military analyst with the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Another advantage of decoys is that they can force Russians to take precautions and move their ammunition depots and command and control stations further from the front lines – beyond the expected range of the HIMARS.

“Such a reorganization would reduce the Russians’ ability to make massive artillery fire — a tactic they have relied on to make a profit in eastern Ukraine,” Barros said.