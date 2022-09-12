Ukraine troops outnumbered Russian invaders by EIGHT to one as they push Moscow’s troops back

Lightning strikes have left Moscow’s army in disarray as soldiers move to Donbas. to flee

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukraine took back more territory from the invading forces yesterday amid horrific reports that fleeing Russian soldiers had tortured and killed civilians.

Vladimir Putin’s forces were driven from more than 20 settlements in 24 hours in a lightning advance in the northeastern region of Kharkov.

It has left Moscow’s military in disarray as Russian soldiers — by more than eight to one — fled to Donbas, Ukraine’s occupied eastern industrial heartland.

The Ukrainian regional prosecutor’s office said that after the village of Zaliznychne was recaptured, residents reported that Russian troops had killed fellow villagers.

“On September 11, law enforcement officers discovered four bodies. They all show signs of torture,” the prosecutors said on social media.

Ukrainian soldiers pose next to Russian military equipment left behind in the Kharkiv region by retreating Putin’s retreating troops

A soldier of the artillery division of the UA army collects Russian abandoned anti-tank missile launchers

Ukrainian soldiers pose for a photo next to a Russian tank left behind by retreating Russian troops

Ukraine’s military intelligence said yesterday that Putin (pictured) fired Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov after 16 days in the job

Early in the invasion, Russian troops killed hundreds in towns and villages they occupied during their failed advance towards Kiev.

It is unusual for the extent of Moscow’s latest humiliation to be recognized by those who support the invasion.

Vitaly Ganchev, a Kremlin-installed official in the Kharkiv region, told Russian state television that “the situation is getting more difficult by the hour.”

He added: “If we talk about the force handed over to the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive, it outperformed our forces by about eight to one, no less.

‘In order to retain our staff, it has been decided to withdraw, to regroup.’

On the state-backed, Gazprom-run NTV channel, a three-member panel at a primetime debate also acknowledged defeat.

“It is impossible to beat Ukraine,” said ex-MP Boris Nadezhdin.

“A strong army opposes the Russian army, fully supported by the most powerful countries.”

A residential house damaged by a military attack in the village of Udy, recently liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces

A police sapper carries a cassette of anti-personnel mines POM-3 when returning from Udy . village

Ukraine’s military intelligence said yesterday that Putin fired Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov after 16 days in the job for failing to occupy large swaths of Ukrainian territory over the past week.

It comes as Ukrainian troops have shared videos on social media showing abandoned Russian tanks, artillery and other military equipment.

Ukrainian flags fly over liberated cities for the first time in six months.

Russia retaliated yesterday with ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Shelling disrupted power and water supplies, and local officials said at least one person was killed.