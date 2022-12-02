Home Ukraine to stop Russia-linked religious organizations
President Volodomyr Zelenskyy says Kiev is concerned that Moscow-affiliated actors could “weaken Ukraine from within.”

Ukraine will take steps to restrict the activities of Russian-affiliated religious organizations in the country, and security forces will launch an investigation into a Moscow-affiliated branch of the Orthodox Church after a raid on a monastery last week

“The National Security and Defense Council has instructed the government to present to it (parliament) a bill on banning activities in Ukraine by religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in Russia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address on Thursday. night video speech.

Zelenskyy said the security services’ investigation would examine whether the Moscow branch of the church had the right to work at one of Ukraine’s most sacred sites – the Pechersk Lavra complex in Kyiv.

The Orthodox Church in Russia has repeatedly expressed its support for the Kremlin’s nine-month-old invasion of Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who heads the Russian Orthodox Church, described the war as a “metaphysical battle” between Moscow and the West.

Part of the Ukrainian Church broke with Moscow in 2019 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in the eastern Donbas region, after hundreds of years of spiritual leadership from Moscow.

Although the Moscow-affiliated church formally cut ties with the Russian Orthodox Church last May, it is still distrusted by many Ukrainians and accused of secret collaboration with Russia.

“We must create conditions so that no actor dependent on the aggressor state (Russia) can manipulate the Ukrainians and weaken Ukraine from within,” Zelenskyy said.

The intelligence services, known as the SBU for its initials in Ukrainian, searched 350 buildings of the Russia-affiliated church last week and conducted checks on 850 people. It said it had found “dubious” Russian citizens, large sums of money and pro-Russian literature in a raid on the 1,000-year-old Pechersk Lavra.

Overlooking the right bank of the Dnieper River, Pechersk Lavra is the headquarters of the Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and falls under the Moscow Patriarchate.

The complex is a Ukrainian cultural treasure and its cathedral, churches and other buildings are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Moscow and the Russian Orthodox Church condemned the raid.

