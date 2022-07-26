Ukraine shifts gear with debt deals as war takes toll on finances

Ukraine needs more tough choices after last week’s debt restructuring highlighted the lack of urgency on the part of Kiev’s military backers to step in and provide the funding needed to cover a $5 billion monthly budget deficit.

Kiev last week signed preliminary agreements with bondholders and a group of Western governments to postpone debt repayments for two years from August 1, after calls to allies to make up the deficit were largely ignored.

The agreements, which would release about $6 billion when signed and involved a 25 percent devaluation of the hryvnia, ease immediate pressure on Ukraine to honor its obligations to foreign creditors. According to some, they also better reflect the financial circumstances in which the war-ravaged country finds itself. “Some investors were baffled as to why Ukraine hadn’t already done this,” a foreign banker said after last week’s announcement.

The sharp decline in the pegged exchange rate was intended to slow the rapid depletion of Ukraine’s foreign exchange reserves. Citizens who have fled abroad are using hryvnia bank cards to withdraw $1.5 billion a month from the country at an artificially cheap rate, said Maria Repko of the Center for Economic Strategy, a think tank in Kiev.

But as the restructuring covers just over a month’s worth of government spending, economists warn Ukraine remains under severe financial pressure. The war has forced Kiev to increase its monthly military spending from $250 million in February to $3.3 billion in May.

The government, which has already imposed significant cuts to daily services to cover its military bill, could be forced to take even more drastic measures.

“Something needs to be done on the domestic side — either raise taxes or cut spending that isn’t critical,” said Yuriy Gorodnichenko, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “Everyone thought the war would end soon. . . but it will take months, if not years.”

Kiev’s room for maneuver is extremely tight. With all but the most essential expenses to the bone, and VAT and customs duties on imports – suspended after Russia’s invasion – now restored, there are no easy options. Any further tax on companies would – according to Repko – risk going bankrupt, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

If they continue at current levels, the massive rise in military spending would see the government run out of money again by the fall, she warned.

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko has said printing money for much longer could fuel inflation © Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Credit rating agency Moody’s has projected a budget deficit equal to 22 percent of GDP, leaving the Ukrainian government with a budget deficit of about $50 billion by 2022. Most of this $50 billion deficit is the government deficit, which rises to $50 billion. 5 billion a month .

Without foreign financial support, Repko said Ukraine “would spiral into a spiral and the military effort will be impossible to sustain”.

About $38 billion in budget support has been pledged by foreign governments and multilateral agencies since the Russian invasion in February, but only $12.7 billion had been delivered by early July, according to Ukraine’s finance ministry. A further €1 billion in EU funding is due by the end of the month. “The pledges are very big, but the payouts are lacking and are slow,” said a foreign banker who worked with Kiev.

Ukraine has burned up its foreign reserves to help fund its war effort. The central bank has also bought government bonds worth $7.7 billion since the invasion, including $3.6 billion last month — a de facto money-printing exercise.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko told the Financial Times last week that it would be “very risky” to rely on money printing for much longer as it would fuel inflation, which has already doubled to 20 percent since the invasion and is likely will rise even further after the invasion. the devaluation of the currency, causing import prices to rise.

Net reserves are now just $12.9 billion, down from $19 billion in February — enough to pay for only about two and a half months of essential imports from agricultural inputs to vehicle parts and fuel.

An agreement reached with Russia last week to secure Ukrainian grain exports would bring in about $800 million in export revenue a month, according to Dragon Capital in Kiev. But the deal was jeopardized after Russia fired missiles at the port of Odessa a day later.

Viktor Szabó, an investment director at British asset manager Abrdn, said the government’s options were very limited.

“If they burn their reserves, they have to decide whether to pay soldiers or nurses. They will have problems running schools and hospitals,” he said. “It’s a disaster.”

Additional reporting by Mark Raczkiewycz in Kiev