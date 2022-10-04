Ukraine 'set to join Spain and Portugal by submitting a triple-joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup'

<!–

Ukraine is likely to throw in their hats to host the 2030 World Cup by being part of Spain and Portugal’s bid for football’s ultimate showpiece.

According to the TimeThe war-torn country will announce on Wednesday that it has joined Spain and Portugal’s bid, after receiving approval from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Spanish and Portuguese governments.

While Spain and Portugal will be the dominant duo in the bid, Ukraine will play their part by hosting one of the groups in the tournament – if the trio prove successful.

Ukraine announces plans on Wednesday to participate in the 2030 World Cup together with Spain and Portugal

Spain (left) and Portugal are already planning a joint bid, but will now include war-torn Ukraine

Spain last hosted the World Cup in 1982, while Portugal and Ukraine never hosted it. However, both hosted the European Championship – Portugal did it in 2004 and Ukraine eight years later, along with Poland.

With Ukraine still embroiled in an attack from Russia that began in February, there are some security concerns surrounding their viability to host the World Cup.

However, it is hoped and expected that the war will be over by then and that the country’s recovery is well underway after the Russian invasion.

In addition, the integration of Ukraine as the host country helps promote the idea of ​​football as a healer and unifier – with FIFA favoring a European bid, according to the Times, with the tournament coming up in Qatar and the tournament in 2026 in North America courtesy of Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

While the inclusion of Ukraine would be a popular and emotional factor, Spain and Portugal will still have to play their part in influencing the decision of FIFA 211 member associations.

Ukraine is in an ongoing battle with Russia after Russia’s invasion that began in February (see the fallout from a Russian missile hitting the Kharkiv plant of electrical installation products)

Currently, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay are one quadruple bid for the 2030 flagship product, after announcing their intentions to step it up in August.

The South American bid aims to commemorate the centenary of the first World Cup – which was held and won in Uruguay in 1930.

Except for Paraguay, all countries have hosted the World Cup before, but not since the 1970s.

In addition to these two bids, a triple-joint bid is also expected courtesy of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece.

Argentina is part of a quadruple South American bid for 2030 with Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay