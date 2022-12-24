Ukraine says Russian strike kills at least 10 in Kherson ‘for pleasure’

Russia denies attacking civilians.
Reuters was unable to independently verify Kherson’s reports.
Ukraine recaptured the city, the only regional capital Russia had since the February 24 invasion in November. Since then, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the city from across the vast Dnipro River, according to Kiev.
Since February, Ukraine has pushed Russian troops out of the areas around Kiev and the second-largest city of Kharkiv. Moscow is now focusing on holding the occupied territories in the south and east – about a fifth of Ukraine.
Presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the attack came from a Grad multiple rocket launcher.
Another aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, criticized those calling on Kiev to seek peace talks with Russia, citing Moscow’s relentless storming of Ukraine’s power grid since October.
Ukrainian officials say Moscow has already fired more than 1,000 missiles at the power grid, warning of a bitter winter with massive shortages of power and water pumping capacity, undermining central heating in most Ukrainian homes.
“I will remind those who propose to consider (Russian) ‘peace’ initiatives: right now Russia is ‘negotiating’, killing Kherson residents, destroying Bakhmut, destroying Kyiv / Odessa grids, torturing civilians in Melitopol,” Podolyak wrote. .
“Russia wants to kill with impunity. Shall we allow it?”
Yanushevich had previously shared a post from the city’s blood bank calling for urgent donations.
Kiev was still reeling from Monday’s spate of rocket attacks, which knocked out half of the city’s power supply the following day, Ukraine’s prime minister said.
Reuters
