Ukraine says Russian strike kills at least 10 in Kherson ‘for pleasure’

Russia denies attacking civilians. Reuters was unable to independently verify Kherson’s reports. City workers clear debris and dismantle destroyed buildings after fierce fighting at the Mariupol Theater in Mariupol on Saturday. Credit:AP Ukraine recaptured the city, the only regional capital Russia had since the February 24 invasion in November. Since then, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the city from across the vast Dnipro River, according to Kiev. Since February, Ukraine has pushed Russian troops out of the areas around Kiev and the second-largest city of Kharkiv. Moscow is now focusing on holding the occupied territories in the south and east – about a fifth of Ukraine.

Presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the attack came from a Grad multiple rocket launcher. Another aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, criticized those calling on Kiev to seek peace talks with Russia, citing Moscow's relentless storming of Ukraine's power grid since October. Ukrainian officials say Moscow has already fired more than 1,000 missiles at the power grid, warning of a bitter winter with massive shortages of power and water pumping capacity, undermining central heating in most Ukrainian homes. "I will remind those who propose to consider (Russian) 'peace' initiatives: right now Russia is 'negotiating', killing Kherson residents, destroying Bakhmut, destroying Kyiv / Odessa grids, torturing civilians in Melitopol," Podolyak wrote.