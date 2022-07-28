Ukraine says operations resume at ports designated for grain export

The Ukrainian navy confirmed on Wednesday that preparations for the resumption of grain exports have started in three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. Progress to War All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

06:54 AM: Ukraine moves closer to grain exports and bridges the gap in Russian hands

Ukraine said on Wednesday it had resumed operations in its blocked Black Sea ports as it got closer to resuming grain exports with the opening of a coordination center to oversee a UN-backed deal.

Progress was made in fulfilling the historic agreement when Kiev’s artillery smashed a key bridge in Moscow-controlled territory in southern Ukraine, damaging a key supply route as Ukrainian forces attempt to retake the Kherson region.

And as German authorities said Russia drastically cut gas supplies to Europe in revenge for Western sanctions for the invasion, Ukraine announced plans to increase its electricity imports to Europe.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)