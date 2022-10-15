Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, guards seized land

A rocket attack has seriously damaged a key energy supply in Ukraine’s capital, the country’s electricity system administrator said Saturday as the Russian military sought to cut off water and electricity in populated areas.

Kiev region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike killed or injured no one.

Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore power, but warned residents of possible outages.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, urged Kiev residents and people in three neighboring regions to reduce their energy consumption during peak demand evenings.

After a truck bomb explosion damaged the bridge connecting Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula a week ago, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest coordinated missile strike since its first invasion of Ukraine.

This week’s large-scale retaliatory attacks hit residential buildings, killing dozens of people, as well as civilian infrastructure such as power plants near Kiev and other cities far from the war’s front lines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow saw no need for additional mass strikes, but that its army would continue selective strikes. He said that of 29 targets the Russian army planned to take out this week, seven were undamaged and would be phased out.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, interpreted Putin’s comments as intended to counter criticism from pro-war Russian bloggers who “largely praised the resumption of strikes against Ukrainian cities, but warned that a brief campaign would be ineffective. “

“Putin knew he would not be able to sustain high-intensity rocket attacks for a long time because of a dwindling arsenal of high-precision missiles,” the think tank said.

Regions of southern Ukraine that Putin illegally labeled as Russian territory last month continued to be the center of attention on Saturday.

Kirill Stremousov, a deputy head of the Moscow government, installed in the most Kherson region occupied by Russiareminded residents they could evacuate to Crimea and towns in southwestern Russia as Ukrainian forces try to force their way into the regional capital.

After concerned Kremlin-backed leaders in the region on Thursday asked citizens to evacuate to ensure their safety and give Russian troops greater maneuverability, Moscow offered free shelter to residents who agreed to leave.

Ukrainian troops attempted to advance south along the banks of the Dnieper River, but failed to gain ground, Stremousov said.

“The defense lines worked and the situation has remained under the full control of the Russian military,” he wrote on his messaging app channel.

In the neighboring region of Zaporizhzhya, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russian military has launched attacks with Iranian-made kamikaze drones and S-300 missiles. Some experts said the Russian military is using the long-range missiles may reflect deficits of special precision weapons for hitting ground targets.

Two civilians were killed in the north and east of Kherson by Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Valentyn Resnichenko said. He said the shelling of the town of Nikopol, located across the Dnieper from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, damaged a dozen residential buildings, several shops and a transportation facility.

