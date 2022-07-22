Ukraine-Russia grain deal to include control centre, inspections

Ukraine and Russia will sign an agreement in Istanbul on Friday to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and release Ukrainian grain exports, Turkey said. Here are some details of the measures likely to be taken in the agreement.

After nearly two months of tough negotiations, Ukrainian and Russian officials are expected to sign the agreement on the Black Sea ports at a ceremony at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Some of the measures negotiated by both sides:

Control Center Located in Istanbul

A coordination and control center will be established in Istanbul, staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials, who will direct and coordinate grain exports, officials said.

Ships would be inspected to make sure they were carrying grains and fertilizers rather than weapons. It also provides for safe passage of the ships.

The control center will be responsible for drawing up rotation schedules for ships in the Black Sea. According to the experts involved in the negotiations, it will take about three to four weeks to finalize the details to make it operational.

Inspections on departure and arrival in Turkey

The inspection of ships carrying grain was a Russian requirement to ensure that ships would not simultaneously deliver weapons to Ukraine.

For practical reasons, these inspections will not take place at sea as once planned, but will be carried out in Turkey, probably in Istanbul, which has two major trading ports at the entrance to the Bosphorus (Haydarpasa) and on the Sea of ​​Marmara (Ambarli).

The inspections are carried out by representatives of the four parties on departure and arrival of ships.

Securing shipping routes

Russians and Ukrainians are committed to respecting shipping routes free of military activity in the Black Sea.

Under the agreement, if mine clearance is required, it will have to be performed by a “third country”. Details of the third party have not yet been specified.

From Ukraine, the ships will be accompanied by Ukrainian ships (probably military) leading the way out of Ukrainian territorial waters.

Duration of four months, automatic renewal

The agreement would be signed for four months and automatically renewed. If there are currently 20 to 25 tons of grain in silos in Ukrainian ports and at a rate of eight tons being evacuated per month, this four month period should be enough to clear the stocks.

A condition related to Russian grain and fertilizers

This agreement, signed by the UN and Russia, must be accompanied by a memorandum of understanding guaranteeing that Western sanctions against Moscow will not affect Russia’s grain and fertilizers, directly or indirectly.

This was a Russian condition for signing the agreement.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)