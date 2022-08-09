Ukraine reports heavy Russian shelling along Donbas front

Ukraine on Tuesday reported intense Russian shelling across the front lines, while both sides blamed the weekend attack on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear complex, raising international concerns about a possible nuclear disaster. Follow FRANCE 24’s live report on the crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

05:15 am: Ukraine reports heavy Russian shelling near the eastern city of Donetsk

Ukraine reported heavy Russian shelling in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian forces launched waves of attacks as they tried to seize control of the industrialized Donbas region.

“The situation in the region is tense – shelling is constant throughout the front line … The enemy also makes extensive use of air strikes,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television.

‘The enemy is unsuccessful. The Donetsk region is holding out.’

4:06 a.m.: Russia to launch Iranian satellite amid concerns over Ukraine

Russia is scheduled to launch an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday, but Tehran brushed aside fears Moscow could use it in its war against Ukraine.

Iran’s Khayyam satellite is set to take off from the Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0552 GMT, three weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Iran has sought to dispel the suspicion that Moscow could use Khayyam to improve its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine.

Last week, the US daily The Washington Post quoted anonymous Western intelligence officials as saying that Russia “intends to use the satellite for several months or more” to support its war effort before Iran takes control.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)