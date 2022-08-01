Ukraine reclaims 46 settlements as Putin’s troops in Kherson region

Ukraine has recaptured dozens of southern settlements from Russia as Kiev’s forces laid the groundwork for a major counter-attack on the city of Kherson.

Kherson region chief Dmytro Butriy said Kiev’s men have liberated 46 occupied settlements in the past 24 hours, mostly in the north.

But there are at least some in the south, along the Black Sea coast, which is close to the city itself. Russia retaliated by hitting Mykolaiv – along the Kherson coast – at night with artillery and destroying a medical center.

Ukraine has previously boasted that all of Kherson — city and region — will be back under control by September, which would be a blow to Putin.

Ukraine has recaptured 46 settlements in Kherson province in the past 24 hours, mostly in the north, but some in the south, close to the city itself (file image, a Russian soldier in the city)

Kiev’s forces tighten the noose around Kherson in preparation for a counterattack to drive out Russian forces and recapture the city (file image, Ukrainian artillery)

Butriy said the humanitarian situation in the region was “critical” and reiterated the authorities’ call for those still in the area “to evacuate to safer regions”.

Ukraine’s counterattack comes after its forces used recently donated Western HIMARS missile artillery to blow up strategic targets behind the Russian frontline.

In recent weeks, Kiev’s men have attacked ammunition depots and command posts, rendering Russia unable to fire fearsome artillery barrages that have allowed it to conquer the country in the east.

They have also eliminated senior officers, hampering Russia’s ability to fight.

Another major step came last week when the Antonovsky Bridge – the main road connecting Kherson to the rest of Russia’s occupied territory – was blown up by missile strikes.

A nearby railway bridge and a second road, over the top of the Nova Khakovka dam, have also been damaged by missiles.

It means that Russia has no easy way to bolster and resupply its forces in Kherson if Ukraine attacks, and no easy way to get troops if they are defeated.

A firefighter extinguishes a burning hospital building hit by a Russian rocket attack in Mykolaiv as Putin’s men strike back at night

A shell crater is seen in front of a hospital building hit by a Russian missile strike as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues in Mykolaiv

A rescue worker works in the wake of Russian shelling at a medical center in Mykolaiv

Flames burn in ruins of Ukrainian medical center hit by Russian artillery overnight

Kiev’s men are now tying the noose around the city, hoping to move in and recapture it in the coming weeks.

The battle could be decisive: If Ukraine wins, it will prove that the goal of expelling Russia from all its occupied territories is possible – at least in theory.

The victory is likely to lead to more military aid and money from the West, and will give Ukraine a significant morale boost after months of being on the defensive.

Lose, and it becomes much harder for Western leaders to justify their own people’s continued support for Ukraine – especially as winter approaches and Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies.

Losing support from the West would cripple Ukraine and could force Kiev to accept an unfavorable peace deal that would freeze the conflict, giving Putin a chance to restart it whenever he sees fit.

The capture of Kherson was a major propaganda victory for the Kremlin, and it is the only regional capital Putin’s men have captured in five months of struggle.

It was taken early in the war, on March 3, when Russian troops poured in from Crimea and across southern Ukraine.

Their advance was more successful than attacks elsewhere, as Ukraine is thought to have withdrawn troops from here to fortify the capital before the war started, fearing its capture would mean an early defeat.

Ukrainian artillery fires at Russian positions near Kharkov, where attacks are underway

A shelling hole in a factory building damaged in a rocket impact in the small town of Merefa in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine

A man walks past a damaged factory building after a rocket strike in the small town of Merefa in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine

Now that Russia has withdrawn from Kiev and the attack on Donbas has been blunted, Ukraine has returned to reclaim the region.

Aside from its symbolic importance to both sides, the city is also strategically valuable to Ukraine and Russia.

It straddles the Dnipro River — Ukraine’s main waterway dividing the country in two — and is Russia’s only foothold on the western side after Kiev’s withdrawal.

Kherson is also located just inland from the Black Sea with easy access to lucrative trade routes, and is home to military bases and an airport.

The recapture would further protect Ukraine’s main port city, Odessa, from attack, but would also serve as a launch pad for further Ukrainian attacks in the east.

Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed the last time it invaded Ukraine in 2014, can be fired from Kherson missiles.

Taking the city would also open routes to Melitopol, Berdyansk and Mariupol – three other major cities captured by Russia.