Seven killed in Russian rocket attack on city of Avdiivka, Ukraine

Russian missiles have hit a market in eastern Ukraine, killing at least seven people, as Putin continues his brutal bombardment of civilians.

Eight people were also injured in an attack on the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, which is close to the Russian front line.

“The Russians hit the central market, where many people were at the time,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, adding that there was “no military logic” in the attack and it showed Russia’s “unbridled desire to kill so many people as possible’.

The attack comes on the back of massive volleys of missiles fired at Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, hitting virtually every major Ukrainian city, knocking out power and water supplies, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens.

Putin is demanding revenge on Ukraine after his armies suffered a series of humiliating defeats, including an explosion that paralyzed the Crimean Bridge at the weekend – with five more towns recaptured today.

A building burns in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka after Russian shelling hit a crowded market on Wednesday – leaving several civilians dead

An abandoned market in the town of Avdiivka after a Russian missile attack as Putin continues to rain death on civilians

Air defense ‘top priority’ for Ukraine, says NATO chief Air defense systems are a ‘top priority’ for Ukraine’s allies, the NATO chief has said today. Jen Stoltenberg, speaking at a summit to discuss military aid to Kiev, said the focus will be on weapons to protect against Russian missile attacks. “We will address how we can increase support to Ukraine, and the top priority will be more air defense,” Stoltenberg said. It comes after Putin earlier this week unleashed devastating volleys of missiles that killed 19 people, injured dozens and knocked out power and water networks.

Commanders said a cluster of villages – Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka and Chervone – in the Kherson region had fallen into their hands.

It comes as Ukraine consolidates its new front line after breaking through Russian defenses in the region last week, advancing 12 miles in a matter of hours.

More than 100 missiles and dozens of drones attacked virtually every major city in Ukraine in the 48 hours between Monday and Tuesday, causing widespread death and destruction to civilians.

At least 19 people died and dozens more were injured in the bombings, which knocked out power and water supplies in major cities such as Lviv.

Kiev has accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in “terrorist attacks”, while Putin insists he is hitting military infrastructure.

The attacks were triggered in response to an explosion that paralyzed the Kerch bridge from occupied Crimea to Russia over the weekend, which Putin has blamed on Ukrainian intelligence.

FSB agents said on Wednesday they had arrested eight people – five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia – over the attack.

The FSB accused the ring of smuggling 25 tons of explosives disguised as plastic sheeting used for construction around the Black Sea into Russia.

They said 22 pallets of the explosives went from Odesa in southern Ukraine, via Ruse in Bulgaria to Yerevan in Armenia and then across Georgia and into Russia.

The last stop on their two-month journey was Armavir in southern Russia before they were sent to a non-existent company in Simferopol, Crimea, the FSB said.

But as the shipment passed over the Kerch bridge linking Russia to Crimea on the morning of October 8, it exploded, partially collapsing the road bridge, setting fire to a nearby fuel train, killing five people and enraging the Kremlin.

A Ukrainian multiple-launch rocket system opens fire on Russian lines amid a counterattack in Kherson that continues to gain ground

A Ukrainian soldier sits in a tank in the southern Kherson region, where Kiev’s men have continued to take territory from Russia

Ukrainian artillerymen fire from a self-propelled 152mm SAU 2S3 Akatsiya gun as fighting rages with Russian forces in eastern Donetsk region

Ukrainian officials have praised the explosion on the bridge but stopped short of claiming responsibility for it.

The FSB alleged suspects were working on orders from Ukraine’s military intelligence service to secretly move the explosives into Russia and falsify accompanying documents.

Putin’s missile barrage continued overnight Tuesday, albeit at a lower intensity than in previous days, with the Zaporizhzhia region and the city that shares its name peppered with explosives.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, although officials said residential buildings had been damaged.

Zaporizhzhia, which lies quite close to the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been repeatedly hit by often deadly attacks in recent weeks.

It is part of a larger region, including Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, now under Russian control, which Moscow has said it annexed in violation of international law.

The city itself remains in Ukrainian hands.

To the south, in a Russian-controlled area of ​​the region, a powerful explosion hit the city of Melitopol – sending a car flying, Mayor Ivan Fedorov. There was no mention of casualties.

Tuesday marked the second day in a row that air raid sirens echoed across Ukraine, and officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water.

Ukrainian emergency crews help put out a fire after the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was hit by artillery fire overnight

A woman cries after her apartment building was partially destroyed by a Russian rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia

The strikes swept across the country, piercing the relative calm that had returned to the capital, Kiev, and many other cities far from the front lines of the war.

‘It brings anger, not fear,’ said Kiev resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, as crews worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from the capital’s streets. ‘We’ve already got used to this. And we will keep on fighting’.

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the bombing and said they would ‘stand firm with Ukraine for as long as it takes’.

Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western aid would prolong the war and the pain for Ukraine’s people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told G-7 leaders during a virtual meeting that Russia fired more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones at Ukraine over two days.

He appealed for ‘more modern and effective’ air defense systems – although he said Ukraine shot down many of the Russian missiles.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced plans to deliver the first two advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The systems, which Kyiv has long desired, will provide medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.

In a phone call with Zelenskyy on Tuesday, President Joe Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems, the White House said.

Ukraine’s defense minister tweeted that four German IRIS-T air defense systems had just arrived, saying a ‘new era’ of air defense for Ukraine had begun.