Ukraine rains fire on Putin’s invaders as Russian self-propelled gun and crew destroyed

A Russian self-propelled gun and its crew have been shattered after an attack by Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv as Kiev continues its fight against Putin.

Aerial footage shows the self-propelled gun 2S3 Akatsiya exploding in a massive fireball after being hit by Ukrainian artillery.

Other drone footage shows the 93rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces attacking a group of Russian soldiers patrolling eastern Ukraine.

It comes amid a concerted counter-offensive by Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces to push back Russian forces in occupied territory in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s armed forces yesterday shared the video of the Akatsiya self-propelled gun exploding, along with a statement: “A Russian 2S3 Acacia self-propelled gun was destroyed in the Kharkov region, along with its crew and ammunition.

The 2S3 Akatsiya is a Soviet-era weapon similar to a light tank that first entered service in the early 1970s

National Guard air reconnaissance, as part of anti-battery measures, found the target, adjusted the fire of the artillerymen of the armed forces of Ukraine and recorded the result of their virtuoso work.

It is recalled that 2C3 Akatia self-propelled guns have a caliber of 152 mm and a crew of four. It has an effective firing range of 20 km.

“Together we will win!”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that Russia has lost about 48,350 men, 1,997 tanks, 4,345 armored fighting vehicles, 1,115 artillery units, 287 multiple missile systems, 153 air defense systems, 234 combat aircraft, 205 helicopters, 851 drones. 196 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 3,239 motor vehicles and fuel tankers and 104 units of special equipment since the outbreak of the war.

Russia has claimed the casualty rate was much lower, but is providing rare updates on its numbers.

Other footage shows the 93rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces attacking a group of Russian soldiers in eastern Ukraine

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, has said the country’s counter-offensive to retake Kherson has not failed or stalled. Arestovych said: “The fact that we have not yet captured Kherson does not mean that the operation in the south has stalled or failed.”

Arestovych added: “It is being carried out in a planned manner. We destroy enemy logistics, air defense systems, fuel and ammunition depots.’ He warned the Ukrainians to be patient, saying, “There will be no quick victories.”

Arestovych also said Ukrainian forces had hit key bridges to isolate Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

The Kakhovsky and Daryiv bridges, which were used by Russia to transport equipment and ammunition to the region, have now been “disabled,” the Ukrainian defense ministry said.

An unnamed US official reportedly said on Wednesday that the Russian military is suffering from a severe manpower shortage in Ukraine and is seeking personnel from private security companies.

Russia is also reportedly in the process of conscripting prisoners to make up for the numbers, offering a pardon and financial compensation in return, still according to the unnamed US official.

Elsewhere today, Ukraine has repulsed Russian attacks toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka, towns north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the armed forces general staff said.

Pro-Russian forces have concentrated on Bakhmut in their drive to expand control over the Donbas region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland to the east, the general staff added on Wednesday.

Russia has denied reports of Ukrainian progress and said its troops had dislodged Ukrainian troops.

Separatists said today that 13 aid workers were killed and nine injured after coming under Ukrainian artillery fire in the Russian-controlled part of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

“On Sept. 1, about 4 a.m., a group of DPR emergency services performing their duties in the village of Rubtsi … came under artillery fire from Ukrainian armed formations,” Republic (DPR) said on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

It comes as Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out attacks today near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, just as a team of UN inspectors was on their way to visit it, despite the fighting.

A group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its director Rafael Grossi, headed for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Russia, despite heavy shelling that led to an emergency system shutting down one of the reactors.

“There has been increased military activity, including this morning until recently,” Grossi said, adding that after being briefed by the Ukrainian military, he decided to move despite the inherent risks.

“But weighing the pros and cons and now that we’ve come this far, we’re not stopping.”

He noted that the risks are “very, very high” in the so-called gray zone between Ukrainian and Russian positions, but “we believe we have the minimum conditions to move.”

Zaporizhzhya, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is occupied by Russian troops but has been run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

Ukraine claims that Russia uses the factory as a shield, stores weapons there and launches attacks from the area, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of reckless firing in the area, raising the threat of a nuclear disaster that could affect the entire continent.

Fighting at the beginning of March caused a brief fire in the training complex and in recent days the plant has been temporarily taken offline due to damage, increasing fears of a radiation leak or reactor failure. Officials have started handing out anti-radiation iodine tablets to local residents.

“We have a very important mission to accomplish,” Grossi said, adding that “we will immediately begin an assessment of the security and safety situation at the plant.”

“I will consider the possibility of establishing a continued IAEA presence at the plant, which we believe is indispensable to stabilize the situation and to receive regular, reliable, impartial and neutral updates on what is happening there. is,” he said. .

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces unleashed artillery fire in the area and then sent a group of up to 60 scouts to try to seize control of the nuclear power plant.

It said Ukrainian troops arrived in boats and landed three kilometers northeast of the plant on the left bank of the Dnieper River and tried to seize it. The ministry said Russian forces were “taking steps to destroy the enemy” by attacking warplanes.

“The provocation by the Kiev regime is intended to derail the arrival of the IAEA group at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian-installed administration of the city of Enerhodar, just outside the factory, said at least three local residents were killed and one injured in the Ukrainian shelling.

Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of shelling Enerhodar and the nuclear plant’s territory in a false flag attack designed to derail the arrival of the IAEA team.

“We demand that Russia stop provocation and allow the IAEA unimpeded access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility,” Zaporizhzhya Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.

Neither side’s version of events could be independently verified immediately.

Ukraine’s Enerhoatom company that oversees the country’s nuclear power plants said mortar shelling by Russian forces led to the shutdown of one of its reactors by its emergency protection system.

It added that the shelling also damaged a backup power line used for internal needs, and one of the plant’s reactors that was down had switched to diesel generators.