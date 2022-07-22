Ukraine Ports To Reopen After Grain Export Deal With Russia, Says Turkey

Russia and Ukraine will sign an agreement Friday to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to grain exports, Turkey said, raising hopes that an international food crisis caused by the Russian invasion could be alleviated. Ukraine and Russia, both among the world’s largest food exporters, did not immediately confirm Thursday’s announcement by the Turkish presidency’s office. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

11:30 p.m.: Zelenskiy says Ukrainian military could inflict ‘big losses’ on Russia

The Ukrainian military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict huge losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night speech after meeting senior commanders.

Zelenskiy said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding that the intensity of the attacks on the Russians needed to be stepped up.

“(We) agreed that our armed forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers,” he said.

Zelenskiy hinted that the Black Sea ports in his country could soon be unblocked. “And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey – about the unblocking of our ports.”









(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)